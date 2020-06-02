Fremont County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Fremont County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Republican Party

U.S. Senate

Joni Ernst - 1,245

Write-In - 15

U.S Representative - District 3

David Young 974

Bill Schafer 309

Write-In - 4

State Senator - District 12

Mark Costello - 725

Richard Crouch - 534

Write-In - 4

State Representative - District 23

David Sieck 1,043

Charlotte Dunnett 226

Write-In - 3

Board of Supervisors (Elect 1)

Chris Clark - 628

Cara Marker-Morgan - 416

Earl Speck Hendrickson - 290

Write-In - 20

County Auditor

Dee Owen - 1,287

Write-In - 11

County Sheriff

Kevin Aistrope - 782

Zac Buttercase - 629

Write-In - 2

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Theresa Greenfield 263

Kimberly Graham 43

Michael Franken 36

Eddie J. Mauro 21

Cal Woods 2

Write-In - 2

U.S. Representative - District 3

Cindy Axne - 366

Write-In - 3

State Senator - District 12

Joseph Norris - 333 

Write-In - 5

State Representative - District 23

Write-In - 38

Board of Supervisors (Elect 1)

Josh Heard -316

Write-In - 18

County Auditor 

Write-In - 52

County Sheriff

Write-In - 97