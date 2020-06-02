(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Fremont County. Winners are listed in bold.
Republican Party
U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst - 1,245
Write-In - 15
U.S Representative - District 3
David Young 974
Bill Schafer 309
Write-In - 4
State Senator - District 12
Mark Costello - 725
Richard Crouch - 534
Write-In - 4
State Representative - District 23
David Sieck 1,043
Charlotte Dunnett 226
Write-In - 3
Board of Supervisors (Elect 1)
Chris Clark - 628
Cara Marker-Morgan - 416
Earl Speck Hendrickson - 290
Write-In - 20
County Auditor
Dee Owen - 1,287
Write-In - 11
County Sheriff
Kevin Aistrope - 782
Zac Buttercase - 629
Write-In - 2
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield 263
Kimberly Graham 43
Michael Franken 36
Eddie J. Mauro 21
Cal Woods 2
Write-In - 2
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne - 366
Write-In - 3
State Senator - District 12
Joseph Norris - 333
Write-In - 5
State Representative - District 23
Write-In - 38
Board of Supervisors (Elect 1)
Josh Heard -316
Write-In - 18
County Auditor
Write-In - 52
County Sheriff
Write-In - 97