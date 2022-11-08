Holt County
|US Senator
|Votes
|Eric Schmitt
|1,382
|Trudy Busch Valentine
|262
|Jonathan Dine
|20
|Paul Venable
|6
|State Auditor
|Scott Fitzpatrick
|1,418
|Alan Green
|215
|John A. Hartwig, Jr.
|29
|US Representative - District 6
|Sam Graves
|1,422
|Henry Martin
|204
|Edward A. (Andy) Maidment
|44
|State Senator - District 12
|Rusty Black
|1,468
|Michael J. Baumli
|201
|State Representative - District 1
|Jeff Farnan
|1,397
|Jess Piper
|267
|Associate Circuit Judge
|Brian A. Tubbs
|1,532
|Presiding Commissioner
|Tom Bullock
|1,500
|First District Commissioner
|Richard E. Meyer
|708
|County Clerk
|Alice Derr
|1,543
|Circuit Clerk and Ex-Officio Recorder of Deeds
|Rebecca Monroe
|1,499
|County Treasurer
|Rebecca Thorngren
|1,060
|Darin Brock
|581
|Prosecuting Attorney
|Robert R. Shepherd
|1,298
|Collector of Revenue
|Cindy Wohlford
|1,513
|Judicial Retention - Zel M. Fischer
|Yes
|1,267
|No
|269
|Judicial Retention - Robin Ransom
|Yes
|1,111
|No
|255
|Judicial Retention - Alok Ahuja
|Yes
|969
|No
|454
|Judicial Retention - Karen King Mitchell
|Yes
|963
|No
|450
|Judicial Retention - Mark D. Pfeiffer
|Yes
|997
|No
|412
|Judicial Retention - Doug Thomson
|Yes
|1,146
|No
|283
|Constitutional Amendment 1
|Yes
|719
|No
|875
|Constitutional Amendment 3
|Yes
|590
|No
|1,073
|Constitutional Amendment 4
|Yes
|1,163
|No
|461
|Constitutional Amendment 5
|Yes
|1,153
|No
|470
|Constitutional Convention
|Yes
|494
|No
|1,095
|City of Oregon Local Use Tax Question
|Yes
|167
|No
|141