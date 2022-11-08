Holt County Election Results

Holt County

US Senator Votes
Eric Schmitt 1,382
Trudy Busch Valentine 262
Jonathan Dine 20
Paul Venable 6
State Auditor
Scott Fitzpatrick 1,418
Alan Green 215
John A. Hartwig, Jr. 29
US Representative - District 6
Sam Graves 1,422
Henry Martin 204
Edward A. (Andy) Maidment 44
State Senator - District 12
Rusty Black 1,468
Michael J. Baumli 201
State Representative - District 1
Jeff Farnan 1,397
Jess Piper 267
Associate Circuit Judge
Brian A. Tubbs 1,532
Presiding Commissioner
Tom Bullock 1,500
First District Commissioner
Richard E. Meyer 708
County Clerk
Alice Derr 1,543
Circuit Clerk and Ex-Officio Recorder of Deeds
Rebecca Monroe 1,499
County Treasurer
Rebecca Thorngren 1,060
Darin Brock 581
Prosecuting Attorney
Robert R. Shepherd 1,298
Collector of Revenue
Cindy Wohlford 1,513
Judicial Retention - Zel M. Fischer
Yes 1,267
No 269
Judicial Retention - Robin Ransom
Yes 1,111
No 255
Judicial Retention - Alok Ahuja
Yes 969
No 454
Judicial Retention - Karen King Mitchell
Yes 963
No 450
Judicial Retention - Mark D. Pfeiffer
Yes 997
No 412
Judicial Retention - Doug Thomson
Yes 1,146
No 283
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes 719
No 875
Constitutional Amendment 3
Yes 590
No 1,073
Constitutional Amendment 4
Yes 1,163
No 461
Constitutional Amendment 5
Yes 1,153
No 470
Constitutional Convention
Yes 494
No 1,095
City of Oregon Local Use Tax Question
Yes 167
No 141

