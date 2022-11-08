Mills County Election Results

Mills County

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Michael Franken DEM 1645 29.49
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Chuck Grassley REP 3922 70.31
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Write-in 11 0.2
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Ryan Melton DEM 1500 27.3
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Randy Feenstra REP 3841 69.91
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Bryan Jack Holder LBC 147 2.68
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Write-in 6 0.11
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 1480 26.31
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 4021 71.48
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 121 2.15
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.05
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Joel Miller DEM 1528 27.73
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Paul D. Pate REP 3976 72.15
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 7 0.13
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Rob Sand DEM 1647 30.1
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Todd Halbur REP 3819 69.8
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 0.09
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 1727 31.6
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Roby Smith REP 3732 68.29
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 6 0.11
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) John Norwood DEM 1485 26.93
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Mike Naig REP 4025 72.98
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 0.09
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Tom Miller DEM 1635 29.91
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Brenna Bird REP 3822 69.91
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Write-in 10 0.18
State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1) David Sieck REP 4660 97.67
State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1) Write-in 111 2.33
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Richard Crouch REP 4572 97.07
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Write-in 138 2.93
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Jill Ford REP 4797 98.6
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Write-in 68 1.4
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Lu Anne Christiansen REP 4808 98.75
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Write-in 61 1.25
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Naeda Elliott REP 3641 82
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Write-in 799 18
Anderson Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Rodney Seipold 103 100
Anderson Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Anderson Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Bette L. Byers 99 99
Anderson Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1
Deer Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Jerry McDonald 52 100
Deer Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Deer Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Jeffrey J. Jennings 44 89.8
Deer Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 10.2
Glenwood Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Jeff Harger 451 98.9
Glenwood Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 1.1
Glenwood Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Frank Bachman 444 98.67
Glenwood Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 6 1.33
Glenwood Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Clay Lincoln 461 99.35
Glenwood Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.65
Indian Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Thomas Lee Honeyman 115 99.14
Indian Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.86
Indian Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Mary J. Harris 114 100
Indian Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Ingraham Township Trustee (Vote For 1) James McCollester 120 98.36
Ingraham Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 1.64
Ingraham Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Sam Thomas 116 98.31
Ingraham Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 1.69
Ingraham Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Lynda Thomas 115 98.29
Ingraham Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 1.71
Lyons Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Mark Buckingham 102 99.03
Lyons Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.97
Lyons Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Woodrow Wright 97 97
Lyons Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 3
Oak Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Mark Schoening 982 97.91
Oak Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 21 2.09
Oak Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Keith Johnson 961 97.96
Oak Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 20 2.04
Plattville Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Larry Lincoln 74 94.87
Plattville Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 4 5.13
Plattville Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 10 100
Plattville Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Karen Lincoln 70 94.59
Plattville Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 4 5.41
Rawles Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Steve Lee Vinton 164 98.2
Rawles Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 1.8
Rawles Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Gary Dunsdon 157 98.13
Rawles Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 1.88
Silver Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Doug Bowen 87 96.67
Silver Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 3.33
Silver Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Duane R. Volz 88 97.78
Silver Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 2.22
St Marys Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Kenneth Root 28 96.55
St Marys Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 3.45
St Marys Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Sharyn R. Poore 28 96.55
St Marys Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 3.45
White Cloud Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Tom Pollock 63 98.44
White Cloud Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.56
White Cloud Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 8 100
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Steven Roenfeldt 3822 53.4
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Stephen Dallas McGrew 3296 46.05
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Write-in 39 0.54
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Lori A. Rew 3265 20.46
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Melissa Smith 3265 20.46
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Joseph George 3063 19.19
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Paul Joseph Morrical 3175 19.89
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Marcy Powles 3135 19.64
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Write-in 58 0.36
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) Yes 2958 69.39
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) No 1305 30.61
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) Yes 2730 66.81
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) No 1356 33.19
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) Yes 2896 70.27
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) No 1225 29.73
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) Yes 2783 69.98
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) No 1194 30.02
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) Yes 2943 71.47
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) No 1175 28.53
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) Yes 2854 71.01
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) No 1165 28.99
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) Yes 2822 70.3
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) No 1192 29.7
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) Yes 2938 71.85
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) No 1151 28.15
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) Yes 4282 80.29
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) No 1051 19.71

