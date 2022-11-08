Mills County
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|1645
|29.49
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|3922
|70.31
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|11
|0.2
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Ryan Melton
|DEM
|1500
|27.3
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Randy Feenstra
|REP
|3841
|69.91
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Bryan Jack Holder
|LBC
|147
|2.68
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|6
|0.11
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|1480
|26.31
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|4021
|71.48
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|121
|2.15
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.05
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|1528
|27.73
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|3976
|72.15
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|7
|0.13
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|1647
|30.1
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|3819
|69.8
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|0.09
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|1727
|31.6
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|3732
|68.29
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|6
|0.11
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|1485
|26.93
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|4025
|72.98
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|0.09
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|1635
|29.91
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|3822
|69.91
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|10
|0.18
|State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1)
|David Sieck
|REP
|4660
|97.67
|State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|111
|2.33
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Richard Crouch
|REP
|4572
|97.07
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|138
|2.93
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Jill Ford
|REP
|4797
|98.6
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|68
|1.4
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Lu Anne Christiansen
|REP
|4808
|98.75
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|61
|1.25
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Naeda Elliott
|REP
|3641
|82
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|799
|18
|Anderson Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Rodney Seipold
|103
|100
|Anderson Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Anderson Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Bette L. Byers
|99
|99
|Anderson Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1
|Deer Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Jerry McDonald
|52
|100
|Deer Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Deer Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Jeffrey J. Jennings
|44
|89.8
|Deer Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|10.2
|Glenwood Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Jeff Harger
|451
|98.9
|Glenwood Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|1.1
|Glenwood Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Frank Bachman
|444
|98.67
|Glenwood Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|6
|1.33
|Glenwood Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Clay Lincoln
|461
|99.35
|Glenwood Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.65
|Indian Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Thomas Lee Honeyman
|115
|99.14
|Indian Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.86
|Indian Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Mary J. Harris
|114
|100
|Indian Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Ingraham Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|James McCollester
|120
|98.36
|Ingraham Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|1.64
|Ingraham Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Sam Thomas
|116
|98.31
|Ingraham Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|1.69
|Ingraham Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Lynda Thomas
|115
|98.29
|Ingraham Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|1.71
|Lyons Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Mark Buckingham
|102
|99.03
|Lyons Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.97
|Lyons Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Woodrow Wright
|97
|97
|Lyons Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|3
|Oak Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Mark Schoening
|982
|97.91
|Oak Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|21
|2.09
|Oak Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Keith Johnson
|961
|97.96
|Oak Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|20
|2.04
|Plattville Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Larry Lincoln
|74
|94.87
|Plattville Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|4
|5.13
|Plattville Township Trustee To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|10
|100
|Plattville Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Karen Lincoln
|70
|94.59
|Plattville Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|4
|5.41
|Rawles Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Steve Lee Vinton
|164
|98.2
|Rawles Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|1.8
|Rawles Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Gary Dunsdon
|157
|98.13
|Rawles Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|1.88
|Silver Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Doug Bowen
|87
|96.67
|Silver Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|3.33
|Silver Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Duane R. Volz
|88
|97.78
|Silver Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|2.22
|St Marys Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Kenneth Root
|28
|96.55
|St Marys Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|3.45
|St Marys Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Sharyn R. Poore
|28
|96.55
|St Marys Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|3.45
|White Cloud Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Tom Pollock
|63
|98.44
|White Cloud Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.56
|White Cloud Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|8
|100
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Steven Roenfeldt
|3822
|53.4
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Stephen Dallas McGrew
|3296
|46.05
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|39
|0.54
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Lori A. Rew
|3265
|20.46
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Melissa Smith
|3265
|20.46
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Joseph George
|3063
|19.19
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Paul Joseph Morrical
|3175
|19.89
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Marcy Powles
|3135
|19.64
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|58
|0.36
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2958
|69.39
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|No
|1305
|30.61
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2730
|66.81
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|No
|1356
|33.19
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2896
|70.27
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|No
|1225
|29.73
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2783
|69.98
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|No
|1194
|30.02
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2943
|71.47
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|No
|1175
|28.53
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2854
|71.01
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|No
|1165
|28.99
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2822
|70.3
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|No
|1192
|29.7
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2938
|71.85
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|No
|1151
|28.15
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|4282
|80.29
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|No
|1051
|19.71