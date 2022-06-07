Mills County Primary Election Results
|Republican Party
|Votes
|*Denotes Winner
|U.S. Senator
|Chuck Grassley*
|1,055
|Jim Carlin
|439
|Write-In
|3
|U.S. Representative - District 4
|Randy Feenstra
|1,218
|Write-In
|4
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|1,355
|Write-In
|16
|Secretary of State
|Paul D. Pate
|1,247
|Write-In
|3
|State Auditor
|Mary Ann Hanusa*
|845
|Todd Halbur
|435
|Write-In
|1
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith
|1,187
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|1,278
|Write-In
|1
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|1,180
|Write-In
|0
|State Representative - District 16
|David Sieck
|1,343
|Write-In
|3
|County Supervisor
|Richard Crouch*
|795
|Sandi Winton
|790
|Write-In
|0
|County Treasurer
|Jill Ford
|1,328
|Write-In
|2
|County Recorder
|Lu Anne Christiansen
|1,326
|Write-In
|1
|County Attorney
|Naeda Elliott
|1,247
|Write-In
|Democratic Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senator
|Abby Finkenauer*
|151
|Michael Franken
|78
|Glenn Hurst
|62
|Write-In
|1
|U.S. Representative - District 4
|Ryan Melton
|273
|Write-In
|1
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|281
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller*
|186
|Eric Van Lancker
|85
|Write-In
|0
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|277
|Write-In
|0
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|278
|Write-In
|1
|Secretary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|270
|Write-In
|1
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|283
|Write-In
|0
|State Representative - District 16
|Write-In
|18
|County Supervisor
|Write-In
|31
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|11
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|8
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|10