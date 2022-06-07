Mills County Election Results

Mills County Primary Election Results

Republican Party Votes
*Denotes Winner
U.S. Senator
Chuck Grassley* 1,055
Jim Carlin 439
Write-In 3
U.S. Representative - District 4
Randy Feenstra 1,218
Write-In 4
Governor
Kim Reynolds 1,355
Write-In 16
Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate 1,247
Write-In 3
State Auditor
Mary Ann Hanusa* 845
Todd Halbur 435
Write-In 1
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 1,187
Write-In 0
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 1,278
Write-In 1
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 1,180
Write-In 0
State Representative - District 16
David Sieck 1,343
Write-In 3
County Supervisor
Richard Crouch* 795
Sandi Winton 790
Write-In 0
County Treasurer
Jill Ford 1,328
Write-In 2
County Recorder
Lu Anne Christiansen 1,326
Write-In 1
County Attorney
Naeda Elliott 1,247
Write-In
Democratic Party Votes
U.S. Senator
Abby Finkenauer* 151
Michael Franken 78
Glenn Hurst 62
Write-In 1
U.S. Representative - District 4
Ryan Melton 273
Write-In 1
Governor
Deidre DeJear 281
Write-In 0
Secretary of State
Joel Miller* 186
Eric Van Lancker 85
Write-In 0
State Auditor
Rob Sand 277
Write-In 0
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 278
Write-In 1
Secretary of Agriculture
John Norwood 270
Write-In 1
Attorney General
Tom Miller 283
Write-In 0
State Representative - District 16
Write-In 18
County Supervisor
Write-In 31
County Treasurer
Write-In 11
County Recorder
Write-In 8
County Attorney
Write-In 10

