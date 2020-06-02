(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Mills County. Winners are listed in bold.
Republican Party
U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst - 2,275
Write-In - 27
U.S Representative - District 3
David Young - 1,683
Bill Schafer - 644
Write-In - 11
State Senator - District 12
Richard Crouch - 1,490
Mark Costello - 936
Write-In - 10
State Representative - District 23
David A. Sieck - 2,020
Charlotte Dunnett - 373
Write-In - 3
Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)
Lonnie Mayberry - 1,569
Carol Vinton - 1,502
Sandi Winton - 1,201
Write-In - 2
County Auditor
Carol Robertson - 2,283
Write-In - 9
County Sheriff
Travis Oetter - 1,311
Eugene Goos - 1,194
Write-In - 2
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield - 430
Kimberly Graham - 102
Michael Franken - 76
Eddie J. Mauro - 63
Cal Woods - 15
Write-In - 3
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne - 682
Write-In - 9
State Senator - District 12
Joseph Norris - 619
Write-In - 15
State Representative - District 23
Write-In - 53
Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)
Write-In - 179
County Auditor
Write-In - 63
County Sheriff
Write-In - 173