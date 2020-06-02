Mills County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Mills County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Republican Party

U.S. Senate

Joni Ernst - 2,275

Write-In - 27

U.S Representative - District 3

David Young - 1,683

Bill Schafer - 644

Write-In - 11

State Senator - District 12

Richard Crouch - 1,490

Mark Costello - 936

Write-In - 10

State Representative - District 23

David A. Sieck - 2,020

Charlotte Dunnett - 373

Write-In - 3

Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)

Lonnie Mayberry - 1,569

Carol Vinton - 1,502

Sandi Winton - 1,201

Write-In - 2

County Auditor

Carol Robertson - 2,283

Write-In - 9

County Sheriff

Travis Oetter - 1,311

Eugene Goos - 1,194

Write-In - 2

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Theresa Greenfield - 430

Kimberly Graham - 102

Michael Franken - 76

Eddie J. Mauro - 63

Cal Woods - 15

Write-In - 3

U.S. Representative - District 3

Cindy Axne - 682

Write-In - 9

State Senator - District 12

Joseph Norris - 619

Write-In - 15

State Representative - District 23

Write-In - 53

Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)

Write-In - 179

County Auditor 

Write-In - 63

County Sheriff

Write-In - 173