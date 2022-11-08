Montgomery County Election Results

Montgomery County

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Michael Franken DEM 1001 28.49
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Chuck Grassley REP 2507 71.36
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 0.14
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Cindy Axne DEM 1152 32.88
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Zach Nunn REP 2349 67.04
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.09
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 868 24.46
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 2600 73.26
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 81 2.28
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Joel Miller DEM 939 26.96
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Paul D. Pate REP 2544 73.04
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Rob Sand DEM 1054 30.48
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Todd Halbur REP 2404 69.52
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 1165 33.66
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Roby Smith REP 2296 66.34
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) John Norwood DEM 884 25.42
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Mike Naig REP 2594 74.58
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Tom Miller DEM 1103 31.81
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Brenna Bird REP 2364 68.17
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.03
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Tripp Narup DEM 829 23.5
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Tom Shipley REP 2699 76.5
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
State Representative District 18 (Vote For 1) Thomas Jay Moore REP 2927 98.72
State Representative District 18 (Vote For 1) Write-in 38 1.28
County Board of Supervisors District 1 (Vote For 1) Charla A. Schmid REP 483 98.37
County Board of Supervisors District 1 (Vote For 1) Write-in 8 1.63
County Board of Supervisors District 2 (Vote For 1) Michael Olson REP 442 96.93
County Board of Supervisors District 2 (Vote For 1) Write-in 14 3.07
County Board of Supervisors District 4 (Vote For 1) Mark L. Peterson REP 774 98.47
County Board of Supervisors District 4 (Vote For 1) Write-in 12 1.53
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Jackie Joy Porter REP 3011 98.4
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Write-in 49 1.6
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Carleen Bruning REP 3078 98.97
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Write-in 32 1.03
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Drew B. Swanson REP 3001 98.59
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Write-in 43 1.41
County Auditor To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Jill Ozuna REP 3031 98.76
County Auditor To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 38 1.24
Lincoln Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Bill Thomas 63 100
Lincoln Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Lincoln Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Connie Mellott 62 100
Lincoln Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Garfield Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Bryan Huff 83 97.65
Garfield Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 2.35
Garfield Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Ron Gerlt 79 96.34
Garfield Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 3.66
West Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Daniel R. Jensen 65 98.48
West Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.52
West Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Krista Huntsman 62 100
West Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
West Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Joseph M. Jardon 64 100
West Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Sherman Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 20 100
Sherman Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Jo A. Good 82 98.8
Sherman Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.2
Red Oak Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Wayne Peterson 147 100
Red Oak Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Red Oak Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Gordon Arnold 146 100
Red Oak Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Grant Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Dwayne Vennerberg 101 99.02
Grant Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.98
Grant Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Dane E. Belt 96 100
Grant Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Grant Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 8 100
Pilot Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 8 100
Pilot Grove Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 100
Pilot Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 100
Frankfort Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Mark B. Allen 90 100
Frankfort Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Frankfort Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Greta McCarthy 90 100
Frankfort Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Jeff L. Vanderhoof 70 98.59
Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.41
Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Cheryl Case 70 98.59
Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.41
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Kevin Cabbage 2364 25.12
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Jill Carter Bergstrom 2503 26.6
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Roger Ehmke 2252 23.93
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Jason Poston 2250 23.91
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4) Write-in 40 0.43
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Kirk Baird 2509 50.19
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Roger Cerven 2473 49.47
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Write-in 17 0.34
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Kerry Confer 2949 99.63
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 11 0.37
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Gayle Allensworth 2491 22.12
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Ryan Sundermann 2306 20.48
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Marta Clark-Moffett 2155 19.14
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Tammi VanMeter 2258 20.05
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Macey Ellis 2025 17.98
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Write-in 27 0.24
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) Yes 1938 69.84
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) No 837 30.16
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) Yes 1776 67.02
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) No 874 32.98
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) Yes 1899 70.05
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) No 812 29.95
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) Yes 1796 68.58
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) No 823 31.42
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) Yes 1909 71.07
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) No 777 28.93
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) Yes 1861 69.73
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) No 808 30.27
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) Yes 1835 69.45
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) No 807 30.55
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) Yes 1912 70.95
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) No 783 29.05
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) Yes 2668 79.81
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) No 675 20.19

