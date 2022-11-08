Montgomery County
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|1001
|28.49
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|2507
|71.36
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|0.14
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Cindy Axne
|DEM
|1152
|32.88
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Zach Nunn
|REP
|2349
|67.04
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.09
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|868
|24.46
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|2600
|73.26
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|81
|2.28
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|939
|26.96
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|2544
|73.04
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|1054
|30.48
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|2404
|69.52
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|1165
|33.66
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|2296
|66.34
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|884
|25.42
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|2594
|74.58
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|1103
|31.81
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|2364
|68.17
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.03
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Tripp Narup
|DEM
|829
|23.5
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Tom Shipley
|REP
|2699
|76.5
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|State Representative District 18 (Vote For 1)
|Thomas Jay Moore
|REP
|2927
|98.72
|State Representative District 18 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|38
|1.28
|County Board of Supervisors District 1 (Vote For 1)
|Charla A. Schmid
|REP
|483
|98.37
|County Board of Supervisors District 1 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|8
|1.63
|County Board of Supervisors District 2 (Vote For 1)
|Michael Olson
|REP
|442
|96.93
|County Board of Supervisors District 2 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|14
|3.07
|County Board of Supervisors District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Mark L. Peterson
|REP
|774
|98.47
|County Board of Supervisors District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|12
|1.53
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Jackie Joy Porter
|REP
|3011
|98.4
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|49
|1.6
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Carleen Bruning
|REP
|3078
|98.97
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|32
|1.03
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Drew B. Swanson
|REP
|3001
|98.59
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|43
|1.41
|County Auditor To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Jill Ozuna
|REP
|3031
|98.76
|County Auditor To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|38
|1.24
|Lincoln Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Bill Thomas
|63
|100
|Lincoln Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Lincoln Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Connie Mellott
|62
|100
|Lincoln Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Garfield Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Bryan Huff
|83
|97.65
|Garfield Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|2.35
|Garfield Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Ron Gerlt
|79
|96.34
|Garfield Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|3.66
|West Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Daniel R. Jensen
|65
|98.48
|West Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.52
|West Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Krista Huntsman
|62
|100
|West Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|West Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Joseph M. Jardon
|64
|100
|West Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Sherman Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|20
|100
|Sherman Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Jo A. Good
|82
|98.8
|Sherman Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.2
|Red Oak Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Wayne Peterson
|147
|100
|Red Oak Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Red Oak Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Gordon Arnold
|146
|100
|Red Oak Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Grant Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Dwayne Vennerberg
|101
|99.02
|Grant Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.98
|Grant Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Dane E. Belt
|96
|100
|Grant Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Grant Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|8
|100
|Pilot Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|8
|100
|Pilot Grove Township Trustee To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|100
|Pilot Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|100
|Frankfort Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Mark B. Allen
|90
|100
|Frankfort Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Frankfort Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Greta McCarthy
|90
|100
|Frankfort Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Jeff L. Vanderhoof
|70
|98.59
|Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.41
|Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Cheryl Case
|70
|98.59
|Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.41
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Kevin Cabbage
|2364
|25.12
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Jill Carter Bergstrom
|2503
|26.6
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Roger Ehmke
|2252
|23.93
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Jason Poston
|2250
|23.91
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 4)
|Write-in
|40
|0.43
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Kirk Baird
|2509
|50.19
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Roger Cerven
|2473
|49.47
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|17
|0.34
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Kerry Confer
|2949
|99.63
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner To Fill a Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|11
|0.37
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Gayle Allensworth
|2491
|22.12
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Ryan Sundermann
|2306
|20.48
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Marta Clark-Moffett
|2155
|19.14
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Tammi VanMeter
|2258
|20.05
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Macey Ellis
|2025
|17.98
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|27
|0.24
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1938
|69.84
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|No
|837
|30.16
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1776
|67.02
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|No
|874
|32.98
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1899
|70.05
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|No
|812
|29.95
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1796
|68.58
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|No
|823
|31.42
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1909
|71.07
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|No
|777
|28.93
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1861
|69.73
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|No
|808
|30.27
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1835
|69.45
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|No
|807
|30.55
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1912
|70.95
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|No
|783
|29.05
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2668
|79.81
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|No
|675
|20.19