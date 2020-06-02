Montgomery County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Montgomery County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Republican Party

U.S. Senate

Joni Ernst - 1,686

U.S Representative - District 3

David Young 1,368 

Bill Schafer 340

State Senator - District 12

Mark Costello - 1,036

Richard Crouch - 650

State Representative - District 23

David Sieck 932

Charlotte Dunnett 221

State Representative - District 24

Cecil Dolecheck - 489

Board of Supervisors - District 3

Randy Cooper 235

Bryant Amos 196

Board of Supervisors - District 5

Donna Robinson - 313

County Auditor

Stephanie Burke - 1,688

County Sheriff

Jon Spunaugle - 1,659

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Theresa Greenfield 350

Michael Franken 115

Kimberly Graham 69

Eddie J. Mauro 34

Cal Woods 6

U.S. Representative - District 3

Cindy Axne - 566

State Senator - District 12

Joseph Norris - 550

State Representative - District 23

No Candidate Filed

State Representative - District 24

No Candidate Filed

Board of Supervisors - District 3

No Candidate Filed 

Board of Supervisors - District 5

No Candidate Filed

County Auditor 

No Candidate Filed

County Sheriff

No Candidate Filed