(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Montgomery County. Winners are listed in bold.
Republican Party
U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst - 1,686
U.S Representative - District 3
David Young 1,368
Bill Schafer 340
State Senator - District 12
Mark Costello - 1,036
Richard Crouch - 650
State Representative - District 23
David Sieck 932
Charlotte Dunnett 221
State Representative - District 24
Cecil Dolecheck - 489
Board of Supervisors - District 3
Randy Cooper 235
Bryant Amos 196
Board of Supervisors - District 5
Donna Robinson - 313
County Auditor
Stephanie Burke - 1,688
County Sheriff
Jon Spunaugle - 1,659
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield 350
Michael Franken 115
Kimberly Graham 69
Eddie J. Mauro 34
Cal Woods 6
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne - 566
State Senator - District 12
Joseph Norris - 550
State Representative - District 23
No Candidate Filed
State Representative - District 24
No Candidate Filed
Board of Supervisors - District 3
No Candidate Filed
Board of Supervisors - District 5
No Candidate Filed
County Auditor
No Candidate Filed
County Sheriff
No Candidate Filed