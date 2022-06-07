Montgomery County Primary Election Results
|Republican Party
|Votes
|*Denotes Winner
|U.S. Senate
|Chuck Grassley*
|639
|Jim Carlin
|189
|Write-In
|3
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Zach Nunn*
|449
|Gary Leffler
|163
|Nicole Hasso
|157
|Write-In
|1
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|803
|Write-In
|5
|Secretary of State
|Paul Pate
|759
|Write-In
|1
|State Auditor
|Mary Ann Hanusa*
|392
|Todd Halbur
|353
|Write-In
|0
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith
|738
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|755
|Write-In
|3
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|729
|Write-In
|0
|State Senator - District 9
|Tom Shipley
|795
|Write-In
|3
|State Representative - District 18
|Thomas Moore
|745
|Write-In
|3
|County Supervisor District 4
|Mark Peterson*
|181
|George Bruce
|49
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor District 1
|Charla Schmid
|99
|Write-In
|2
|County Supervisor District 2
|Michael Olson
|104
|Write-In
|0
|County Treasurer
|Jackie Porter
|751
|Write-In
|4
|County Recorder
|Carleen Bruning
|764
|Write-In
|6
|County Attorney
|Drew Swanson
|717
|Write-In
|14
|Democratic Party
|U.S. Senator
|Michael Franken*
|113
|Abby Finkenauer
|84
|Glenn Hurst
|25
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Cindy Axne
|219
|Write-In
|2
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|210
|Write-In
|3
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller*
|141
|Eric Van Lancker
|60
|Write-In
|0
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|211
|Write-In
|0
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|218
|Write-In
|0
|Secrectary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|209
|Write-In
|0
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|218
|Write-In
|0
|State Senator - District 9
|Write-In
|21
|State Representative - District 18
|Write-In
|15
|County Supervisor - District 1
|Write-In
|1
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Write-In
|2
|County Supervisor - District 4
|Write-In
|3
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|9
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|7
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|8