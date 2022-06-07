Montgomery County Election Results

Montgomery County Primary Election Results

Republican Party Votes
*Denotes Winner
U.S. Senate
Chuck Grassley* 639
Jim Carlin 189
Write-In 3
U.S. Representative - District 3
Zach Nunn* 449
Gary Leffler 163
Nicole Hasso 157
Write-In 1
Governor
Kim Reynolds 803
Write-In 5
Secretary of State
Paul Pate 759
Write-In 1
State Auditor
Mary Ann Hanusa* 392
Todd Halbur 353
Write-In 0
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 738
Write-In 0
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 755
Write-In 3
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 729
Write-In 0
State Senator - District 9
Tom Shipley 795
Write-In 3
State Representative - District 18
Thomas Moore 745
Write-In 3
County Supervisor District 4
Mark Peterson* 181
George Bruce 49
Write-In 0
County Supervisor District 1
Charla Schmid 99
Write-In 2
County Supervisor District 2
Michael Olson 104
Write-In 0
County Treasurer
Jackie Porter 751
Write-In 4
County Recorder
Carleen Bruning 764
Write-In 6
County Attorney
Drew Swanson 717
Write-In 14
Democratic Party
U.S. Senator
Michael Franken* 113
Abby Finkenauer 84
Glenn Hurst 25
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne 219
Write-In 2
Governor
Deidre DeJear 210
Write-In 3
Secretary of State
Joel Miller* 141
Eric Van Lancker 60
Write-In 0
State Auditor
Rob Sand 211
Write-In 0
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 218
Write-In 0
Secrectary of Agriculture
John Norwood 209
Write-In 0
Attorney General
Tom Miller 218
Write-In 0
State Senator - District 9
Write-In 21
State Representative - District 18
Write-In 15
County Supervisor - District 1
Write-In 1
County Supervisor - District 2
Write-In 2
County Supervisor - District 4
Write-In 3
County Treasurer
Write-In 9
County Recorder
Write-In 7
County Attorney
Write-In 8

