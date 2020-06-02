Nodaway County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Municipal Election in Nodaway County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Arkoe Board of Trustees (Elect 3)

Write-In  3

Burlington Junction Mayor

Dean Kelly 106

Justin Plymell 25

Burlington Junction City Council (Elect 2)

Darby Grace 89

Brian Hunt 73

Martha Greeley 66

Write-in 4

Clearmont Mayor

Byron Clark 24

Jack McElroy 14

Clearmont Board of Alderman (Elect 2)

Peggy Younger 31

Herb Snodderley 23

Patricia McElroy 17 

Elmo Mayor

Christopher Thompson 18

Elmo City Council (Elect 2)

Skylar McGinness 34

Matthew Saville 34

Justin Viglino 1

Graham Mayor

Darrell Johnson 16

Graham City Council (Elect 2)

Randy Hankins - 17

Cory Anderson - 17

Graham Street Levy

To authorize a tax levy of One Dollar and Fourteen Cents (1.14) per One Hundred Dollars Assessed valuation for Street Improvement and General Purposes for a Period of 3 Years.

Yes 16

No 0

Guilford City Council (Elect 2)

Gary Pulley 15

Write-In 4

Hopkins Board of Alderman North Ward

Rick Gladman 17

Hopkins Board of Alderman South Ward

Allan Thompson 26

City of Hopkins General Fund Levy

Shall the City of Hopkins, Nodaway County, Missouri, renew its general levy of Twenty Centers per One Hundred dollars valuation for four (4) years?

Yes 35

No 10

Maryville City Council (Elect 2)

Rachael Elizabeth Martin 243

Benjamin Patrick Lipiec 242

Write-In 17 

Pickering Mayor

Charles Smith - 14

Write-In  3

Pickering City Council (Elect 2)

Julianna Judd 14

Write-In 4

Ravenwood Mayor

Write-In 40

Ravenwood City Council North Ward

Jeremy Faustlin 32

Write-In 1

Ravenwood City Council South Ward

Colby Wiederholt 30 

Skidmore Mayor

Sandy Wright -43

Write-In 13

Skidmore City Council (Elect 2)

Robert Manning  42

Write-in 39

Ruth Louise White 15

Skidmore Ballot Measure

Shall the City of Skidmore, Missouri, be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?

No 31

Yes 28

West Nodaway R-I School Board (Elect 2)

Kellee Dawson 260

Dennis Chitwood 188

Troy C Brady 148

Write-In 3

South Nodaway R-IV CARE Levy

Yes 115

No  81

Northeast Nodaway R-V School Board (Elect 3)

David Atkins 155

Leslie Wilmes 133

Jeffrey Redden 116

Jamie Busby 98

Marshall Coffelt 51

Northeast Nodaway R-V Bond Issue

Yes 119

No 73

North Nodaway R-VI School Board (Elect 3)

Timothy Blackford 119

Samantha Brown 106

Jennifer Clements 92

Jason Thompson 67

Danae Halvin 20

Shaundi Dobbins 19

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School Board (Elect 3)

Jane Hanson 119

Nick Madden 94

Jim Fuhrman 93

Dustin Jenkins 70

Eddie Steins 48

Worth County R-III School Board (Elect 3)

Michael Don Mullock 5

Adam Downing 5

Amber Monticue 4

James (Jim) Larson 4 

Independence Township Question

Yes 44

No 6

Lincoln Township Question

Yes 68

No 14

Nodaway Township Question

Yes 123 

No  50

White Cloud Township Levy Renewal

Yes 51

No 13

Bolckow Fire Protection District (Elect 1)

Clay D. Smith 13

James M. Hutson 1