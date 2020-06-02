(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Municipal Election in Nodaway County. Winners are listed in bold.
Arkoe Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Write-In 3
Burlington Junction Mayor
Dean Kelly 106
Justin Plymell 25
Burlington Junction City Council (Elect 2)
Darby Grace 89
Brian Hunt 73
Martha Greeley 66
Write-in 4
Clearmont Mayor
Byron Clark 24
Jack McElroy 14
Clearmont Board of Alderman (Elect 2)
Peggy Younger 31
Herb Snodderley 23
Patricia McElroy 17
Elmo Mayor
Christopher Thompson 18
Elmo City Council (Elect 2)
Skylar McGinness 34
Matthew Saville 34
Justin Viglino 1
Graham Mayor
Darrell Johnson 16
Graham City Council (Elect 2)
Randy Hankins - 17
Cory Anderson - 17
Graham Street Levy
To authorize a tax levy of One Dollar and Fourteen Cents (1.14) per One Hundred Dollars Assessed valuation for Street Improvement and General Purposes for a Period of 3 Years.
Yes 16
No 0
Guilford City Council (Elect 2)
Gary Pulley 15
Write-In 4
Hopkins Board of Alderman North Ward
Rick Gladman 17
Hopkins Board of Alderman South Ward
Allan Thompson 26
City of Hopkins General Fund Levy
Shall the City of Hopkins, Nodaway County, Missouri, renew its general levy of Twenty Centers per One Hundred dollars valuation for four (4) years?
Yes 35
No 10
Maryville City Council (Elect 2)
Rachael Elizabeth Martin 243
Benjamin Patrick Lipiec 242
Write-In 17
Pickering Mayor
Charles Smith - 14
Write-In 3
Pickering City Council (Elect 2)
Julianna Judd 14
Write-In 4
Ravenwood Mayor
Write-In 40
Ravenwood City Council North Ward
Jeremy Faustlin 32
Write-In 1
Ravenwood City Council South Ward
Colby Wiederholt 30
Skidmore Mayor
Sandy Wright -43
Write-In 13
Skidmore City Council (Elect 2)
Robert Manning 42
Write-in 39
Ruth Louise White 15
Skidmore Ballot Measure
Shall the City of Skidmore, Missouri, be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
No 31
Yes 28
West Nodaway R-I School Board (Elect 2)
Kellee Dawson 260
Dennis Chitwood 188
Troy C Brady 148
Write-In 3
South Nodaway R-IV CARE Levy
Yes 115
No 81
Northeast Nodaway R-V School Board (Elect 3)
David Atkins 155
Leslie Wilmes 133
Jeffrey Redden 116
Jamie Busby 98
Marshall Coffelt 51
Northeast Nodaway R-V Bond Issue
Yes 119
No 73
North Nodaway R-VI School Board (Elect 3)
Timothy Blackford 119
Samantha Brown 106
Jennifer Clements 92
Jason Thompson 67
Danae Halvin 20
Shaundi Dobbins 19
Nodaway-Holt R-VII School Board (Elect 3)
Jane Hanson 119
Nick Madden 94
Jim Fuhrman 93
Dustin Jenkins 70
Eddie Steins 48
Worth County R-III School Board (Elect 3)
Michael Don Mullock 5
Adam Downing 5
Amber Monticue 4
James (Jim) Larson 4
Independence Township Question
Yes 44
No 6
Lincoln Township Question
Yes 68
No 14
Nodaway Township Question
Yes 123
No 50
White Cloud Township Levy Renewal
Yes 51
No 13
Bolckow Fire Protection District (Elect 1)
Clay D. Smith 13
James M. Hutson 1