Page County Election Results

Page County Primary Election Results

Republican Party Votes
*Denotes Winner
U.S. Senate
Chuck Grassley* 1,507
Jim Carlin 611
Write-In 1
U.S. Representative - District 3
Zach Nunn* 1,076
Nicole Hasso 428
Gary Leffler 399
Write-In 12
Governor
Kim Reynolds* 1,973
Write-In 27
Secretary of State
Paul Pate* 1,895
Write-In 9
State Auditor
Mary Ann Hanusa* 982
Todd Halbur 867
Write-In 6
State Treasurer
Roby Smith* 1,831
Write-In 8
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig* 1,868
Write-In 6
Attorney General
Brenna Bird* 1,821
Write-In 10
State Senator - District 9
Tom Shipley* 1,891
Write-In 9
State Representative - District 17
Paul Dykstra* 433
Devon Wood 359
Write-In 1
State Representative - District 18
Thomas Moore* 1,123
Write-In 7
County Supervisors - District 2
Todd Maher* 1,473
Alan Armstrong 681
Write-In 3
County Treasurer
Angie Dow* 2,021
Write-In 6
County Recorder
Brenda L. Esaias* 1,989
Write-In 11
County Attorney
Carl Sonksen* 1,877
Write-In 24
Democratic Party
U.S. Senator
Abby Finkenauer* 124
Michael Franken 114
Glenn Hurst 25
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne* 259
Write-In 0
Governor
Deidre DeJear* 256
Write-In 0
Secretary of State
Joel Miller* 173
Eric Van Lancker 68
Write-In 0
State Auditor
Rob Sand* 245
Write-In 0
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald* 250
Write-In 0
Secrectary of Agriculture
John Norwood* 246
Write-In 0
Attorney General
Tom Miller* 249
Write-In 0
State Senator - District 9
Write-In 17
State Representative -District 17
Write-In 10
State Representative - District 18
Write-In 7

