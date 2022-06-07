Page County Primary Election Results
|Republican Party
|Votes
|*Denotes Winner
|U.S. Senate
|Chuck Grassley*
|1,507
|Jim Carlin
|611
|Write-In
|1
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Zach Nunn*
|1,076
|Nicole Hasso
|428
|Gary Leffler
|399
|Write-In
|12
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds*
|1,973
|Write-In
|27
|Secretary of State
|Paul Pate*
|1,895
|Write-In
|9
|State Auditor
|Mary Ann Hanusa*
|982
|Todd Halbur
|867
|Write-In
|6
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith*
|1,831
|Write-In
|8
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig*
|1,868
|Write-In
|6
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird*
|1,821
|Write-In
|10
|State Senator - District 9
|Tom Shipley*
|1,891
|Write-In
|9
|State Representative - District 17
|Paul Dykstra*
|433
|Devon Wood
|359
|Write-In
|1
|State Representative - District 18
|Thomas Moore*
|1,123
|Write-In
|7
|County Supervisors - District 2
|Todd Maher*
|1,473
|Alan Armstrong
|681
|Write-In
|3
|County Treasurer
|Angie Dow*
|2,021
|Write-In
|6
|County Recorder
|Brenda L. Esaias*
|1,989
|Write-In
|11
|County Attorney
|Carl Sonksen*
|1,877
|Write-In
|24
|Democratic Party
|U.S. Senator
|Abby Finkenauer*
|124
|Michael Franken
|114
|Glenn Hurst
|25
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Cindy Axne*
|259
|Write-In
|0
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear*
|256
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller*
|173
|Eric Van Lancker
|68
|Write-In
|0
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand*
|245
|Write-In
|0
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald*
|250
|Write-In
|0
|Secrectary of Agriculture
|John Norwood*
|246
|Write-In
|0
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller*
|249
|Write-In
|0
|State Senator - District 9
|Write-In
|17
|State Representative -District 17
|Write-In
|10
|State Representative - District 18
|Write-In
|7