Pottawattamie County
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|17778
|61.32
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|11164
|38.51
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|50
|0.17
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Randy Feenstra
|REP
|17172
|59.8
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Ryan Melton
|DEM
|10302
|35.88
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Bryan Jack Holder
|LBC
|1228
|4.28
|United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|12
|0.04
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|18146
|62.43
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|10309
|35.47
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|589
|2.03
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|20
|0.07
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|18140
|63.02
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|10631
|36.93
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|15
|0.05
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|17567
|61.57
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|10939
|38.34
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|27
|0.09
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|17261
|60.35
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|11324
|39.59
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|15
|0.05
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|18153
|63.53
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|10402
|36.4
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|18
|0.06
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|17222
|59.91
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|11515
|40.06
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|10
|0.03
|State Senator District 6 (Vote For 1)
|Jason Schultz
|REP
|519
|76.55
|State Senator District 6 (Vote For 1)
|David M. Davis
|LIB
|154
|22.71
|State Senator District 6 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|0.74
|State Representative District 11 (Vote For 1)
|Brian Best
|REP
|583
|97.33
|State Representative District 11 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|16
|2.67
|State Representative District 15 (Vote For 1)
|Matt W. Windschitl
|REP
|5660
|76.54
|State Representative District 15 (Vote For 1)
|Robert Fairchild
|LIB
|1702
|23.02
|State Representative District 15 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|33
|0.45
|State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1)
|David Sieck
|REP
|3630
|98.56
|State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|53
|1.44
|State Representative District 19 (Vote For 1)
|Brent Siegrist
|REP
|5071
|57.73
|State Representative District 19 (Vote For 1)
|Elizabeth Christensen
|DEM
|3698
|42.1
|State Representative District 19 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|15
|0.17
|State Representative District 20 (Vote For 1)
|Sarah Abdouch
|REP
|3393
|49.88
|State Representative District 20 (Vote For 1)
|Josh Turek
|DEM
|3402
|50.01
|State Representative District 20 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|7
|0.1
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3)
|Scott A. Belt
|REP
|16307
|26.19
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3)
|Jeff Jorgensen
|REP
|16016
|25.73
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3)
|Susan Miller
|REP
|17163
|27.57
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3)
|Jeff Shudak
|DEM
|12478
|20.04
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3)
|Write-in
|292
|0.47
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Lea A. Voss
|REP
|24051
|98.34
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|405
|1.66
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Andrew Moats
|REP
|23472
|98.46
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|368
|1.54
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Matthew D. Wilber
|REP
|23425
|98.36
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|391
|1.64
|Belknap Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Bernie Bolton
|62
|98.41
|Belknap Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.59
|Belknap Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Brenda Windmuller
|58
|98.31
|Belknap Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.69
|Boomer Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Aaron George
|266
|97.79
|Boomer Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|6
|2.21
|Boomer Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Randall Witt
|267
|99.26
|Boomer Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.74
|Carson Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|7
|100
|Carson Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Larry William Plagman
|45
|100
|Carson Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Center Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Terry Pierce
|89
|100
|Center Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Center Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Connie Haines
|88
|100
|Center Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Center Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|100
|Crescent Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Derek Brand
|187
|97.91
|Crescent Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|4
|2.09
|Crescent Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Donovan Brand
|186
|99.47
|Crescent Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.53
|Garner Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Marlin F. Jenson
|1193
|99.33
|Garner Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|8
|0.67
|Garner Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Tammy DeYeager
|1160
|99.91
|Garner Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.09
|Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Karen M. Hotze
|81
|98.78
|Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.22
|Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Marsha K. Houser
|78
|98.73
|Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.27
|Grove Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Donald E. Perdue
|75
|98.68
|Grove Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.32
|Hardin Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Dan Durick
|365
|98.65
|Hardin Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|1.35
|Hardin Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Rex Grote
|363
|99.18
|Hardin Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.82
|Hazel Dell Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Quentin Carritt
|507
|98.83
|Hazel Dell Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|6
|1.17
|Hazel Dell Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Tiffany Carritt
|506
|98.64
|Hazel Dell Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|7
|1.36
|James Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Rodney Bane
|78
|98.73
|James Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.27
|James Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Alex Beatty
|84
|100
|James Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Keg Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Steve Plumb
|227
|99.13
|Keg Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.87
|Keg Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Jeanette Nusser
|214
|99.07
|Keg Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.93
|Knox Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Duane A. Nielsen
|79
|98.75
|Knox Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.25
|Knox Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Keith Holtz
|84
|100
|Knox Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Lake Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Jack Holder
|275
|98.21
|Lake Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|1.79
|Lake Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Jennifer Potmesil
|261
|98.49
|Lake Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|4
|1.51
|Layton Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Dave Muell
|65
|98.48
|Layton Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.52
|Layton Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Jessica Anzalone
|58
|96.67
|Layton Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|3.33
|Lewis Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Andrew K. Besco
|1470
|49.98
|Lewis Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Diane Burroughs
|1460
|49.64
|Lewis Township Trustee (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|11
|0.37
|Lewis Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Alan Wegman
|1627
|99.63
|Lewis Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|6
|0.37
|Lincoln Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Darrell Stamp
|50
|100
|Lincoln Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Lincoln Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Nicole Stamp
|49
|100
|Lincoln Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Macedonia Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Darla Easton
|47
|100
|Macedonia Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Macedonia Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Nancy J. Raney
|47
|100
|Macedonia Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Minden Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Dean Alfers
|173
|98.3
|Minden Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|1.7
|Minden Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Lori Lehan
|177
|99.44
|Minden Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.56
|Neola Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Dean Schnitker
|151
|99.34
|Neola Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.66
|Neola Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|John J. Fischer
|145
|98.64
|Neola Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|1.36
|Norwalk Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Richard Bleth
|176
|97.24
|Norwalk Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|5
|2.76
|Norwalk Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|17
|100
|Norwalk Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 2)
|Jennifer Gittins
|169
|47.34
|Norwalk Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 2)
|Joel Leaders
|183
|51.26
|Norwalk Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|5
|1.4
|Pleasant Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Larry Ploen
|79
|100
|Pleasant Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Pleasant Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Justin Woltmann
|81
|100
|Pleasant Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Rockford Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|25
|100
|Rockford Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Michael Johnson
|163
|99.39
|Rockford Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.61
|Silver Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Travis Gayer
|127
|99.22
|Silver Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.78
|Silver Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Diane Forristall
|129
|98.47
|Silver Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|1.53
|Valley Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|12
|100
|Valley Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Dawn Harder
|83
|98.81
|Valley Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.19
|Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Keith Bentley
|143
|97.95
|Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|2.05
|Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|LuAnn Potter
|146
|97.99
|Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|2.01
|Washington Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Bryan Carolus
|122
|96.83
|Washington Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|4
|3.17
|Wright Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Eugene E. Turner
|47
|95.92
|Wright Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|4.08
|Wright Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Susan Klindt
|49
|100
|Wright Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|York Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|David Dau
|121
|100
|York Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|York Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Brenda Dau
|119
|100
|York Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|West Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Dolores Bristol
|16007
|48.05
|West Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Don Dilts
|17112
|51.37
|West Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|193
|0.58
|East Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Dwight Hobson
|2196
|51.55
|East Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Kami Willet
|2043
|47.96
|East Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|21
|0.49
|West Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Joyce Murphy
|15652
|34.38
|West Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Michael E. Cooley
|14817
|32.55
|West Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Shane Schaaf
|14258
|31.32
|West Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|795
|1.75
|East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Carrie Bane
|1894
|19.78
|East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Randy Evans
|1966
|20.54
|East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Lori L. Nisley
|1852
|19.35
|East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Nick Bates
|1894
|19.78
|East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Connie J. Haines
|1945
|20.32
|East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|22
|0.23
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|15470
|66.49
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|No
|7798
|33.51
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|15275
|66.21
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|No
|7797
|33.79
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|15618
|68.64
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|No
|7135
|31.36
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|14998
|67.04
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|No
|7375
|32.96
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|17472
|74.52
|District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1)
|No
|5975
|25.48
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|15772
|69.98
|District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1)
|No
|6767
|30.02
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|15261
|68.26
|District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1)
|No
|7095
|31.74
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|15976
|70.08
|District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1)
|No
|6822
|29.92
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|20182
|72.87
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|No
|7513
|27.13