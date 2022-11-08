Pottawattamie County Election Results

Pottawattamie County

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Chuck Grassley REP 17778 61.32
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Michael Franken DEM 11164 38.51
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Write-in 50 0.17
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Randy Feenstra REP 17172 59.8
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Ryan Melton DEM 10302 35.88
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Bryan Jack Holder LBC 1228 4.28
United States Representative District 4 (Vote For 1) Write-in 12 0.04
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 18146 62.43
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 10309 35.47
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 589 2.03
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Write-in 20 0.07
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Paul D. Pate REP 18140 63.02
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Joel Miller DEM 10631 36.93
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 15 0.05
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Todd Halbur REP 17567 61.57
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Rob Sand DEM 10939 38.34
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 27 0.09
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Roby Smith REP 17261 60.35
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 11324 39.59
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 15 0.05
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Mike Naig REP 18153 63.53
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) John Norwood DEM 10402 36.4
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Write-in 18 0.06
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Brenna Bird REP 17222 59.91
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Tom Miller DEM 11515 40.06
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Write-in 10 0.03
State Senator District 6 (Vote For 1) Jason Schultz REP 519 76.55
State Senator District 6 (Vote For 1) David M. Davis LIB 154 22.71
State Senator District 6 (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 0.74
State Representative District 11 (Vote For 1) Brian Best REP 583 97.33
State Representative District 11 (Vote For 1) Write-in 16 2.67
State Representative District 15 (Vote For 1) Matt W. Windschitl REP 5660 76.54
State Representative District 15 (Vote For 1) Robert Fairchild LIB 1702 23.02
State Representative District 15 (Vote For 1) Write-in 33 0.45
State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1) David Sieck REP 3630 98.56
State Representative District 16 (Vote For 1) Write-in 53 1.44
State Representative District 19 (Vote For 1) Brent Siegrist REP 5071 57.73
State Representative District 19 (Vote For 1) Elizabeth Christensen DEM 3698 42.1
State Representative District 19 (Vote For 1) Write-in 15 0.17
State Representative District 20 (Vote For 1) Sarah Abdouch REP 3393 49.88
State Representative District 20 (Vote For 1) Josh Turek DEM 3402 50.01
State Representative District 20 (Vote For 1) Write-in 7 0.1
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3) Scott A. Belt REP 16307 26.19
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3) Jeff Jorgensen REP 16016 25.73
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3) Susan Miller REP 17163 27.57
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3) Jeff Shudak DEM 12478 20.04
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 3) Write-in 292 0.47
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Lea A. Voss REP 24051 98.34
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Write-in 405 1.66
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Andrew Moats REP 23472 98.46
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Write-in 368 1.54
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Matthew D. Wilber REP 23425 98.36
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Write-in 391 1.64
Belknap Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Bernie Bolton 62 98.41
Belknap Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.59
Belknap Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Brenda Windmuller 58 98.31
Belknap Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.69
Boomer Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Aaron George 266 97.79
Boomer Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 6 2.21
Boomer Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Randall Witt 267 99.26
Boomer Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.74
Carson Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 7 100
Carson Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Larry William Plagman 45 100
Carson Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Center Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Terry Pierce 89 100
Center Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Center Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Connie Haines 88 100
Center Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Center Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 100
Crescent Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Derek Brand 187 97.91
Crescent Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 4 2.09
Crescent Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Donovan Brand 186 99.47
Crescent Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.53
Garner Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Marlin F. Jenson 1193 99.33
Garner Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 8 0.67
Garner Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Tammy DeYeager 1160 99.91
Garner Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.09
Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Karen M. Hotze 81 98.78
Grove Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.22
Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Marsha K. Houser 78 98.73
Grove Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.27
Grove Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Donald E. Perdue 75 98.68
Grove Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.32
Hardin Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Dan Durick 365 98.65
Hardin Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 1.35
Hardin Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Rex Grote 363 99.18
Hardin Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.82
Hazel Dell Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Quentin Carritt 507 98.83
Hazel Dell Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 6 1.17
Hazel Dell Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Tiffany Carritt 506 98.64
Hazel Dell Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 7 1.36
James Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Rodney Bane 78 98.73
James Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.27
James Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Alex Beatty 84 100
James Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Keg Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Steve Plumb 227 99.13
Keg Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.87
Keg Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Jeanette Nusser 214 99.07
Keg Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.93
Knox Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Duane A. Nielsen 79 98.75
Knox Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.25
Knox Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Keith Holtz 84 100
Knox Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Lake Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Jack Holder 275 98.21
Lake Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 1.79
Lake Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Jennifer Potmesil 261 98.49
Lake Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 4 1.51
Layton Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Dave Muell 65 98.48
Layton Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.52
Layton Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Jessica Anzalone 58 96.67
Layton Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 3.33
Lewis Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Andrew K. Besco 1470 49.98
Lewis Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Diane Burroughs 1460 49.64
Lewis Township Trustee (Vote For 2) Write-in 11 0.37
Lewis Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Alan Wegman 1627 99.63
Lewis Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 6 0.37
Lincoln Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Darrell Stamp 50 100
Lincoln Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Lincoln Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Nicole Stamp 49 100
Lincoln Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Macedonia Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Darla Easton 47 100
Macedonia Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Macedonia Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Nancy J. Raney 47 100
Macedonia Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Minden Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Dean Alfers 173 98.3
Minden Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 1.7
Minden Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Lori Lehan 177 99.44
Minden Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.56
Neola Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Dean Schnitker 151 99.34
Neola Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.66
Neola Township Clerk (Vote For 1) John J. Fischer 145 98.64
Neola Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 1.36
Norwalk Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Richard Bleth 176 97.24
Norwalk Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 5 2.76
Norwalk Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 17 100
Norwalk Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 2) Jennifer Gittins 169 47.34
Norwalk Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 2) Joel Leaders 183 51.26
Norwalk Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 2) Write-in 5 1.4
Pleasant Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Larry Ploen 79 100
Pleasant Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Pleasant Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Justin Woltmann 81 100
Pleasant Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Rockford Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 25 100
Rockford Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Michael Johnson 163 99.39
Rockford Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.61
Silver Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Travis Gayer 127 99.22
Silver Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.78
Silver Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Diane Forristall 129 98.47
Silver Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 1.53
Valley Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 12 100
Valley Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Dawn Harder 83 98.81
Valley Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.19
Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Keith Bentley 143 97.95
Washington Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 2.05
Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1) LuAnn Potter 146 97.99
Washington Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 2.01
Washington Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Bryan Carolus 122 96.83
Washington Township Trustee - To Fill Vacancy (Vote For 1) Write-in 4 3.17
Wright Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Eugene E. Turner 47 95.92
Wright Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 4.08
Wright Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Susan Klindt 49 100
Wright Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
York Township Trustee (Vote For 1) David Dau 121 100
York Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
York Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Brenda Dau 119 100
York Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
West Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Dolores Bristol 16007 48.05
West Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Don Dilts 17112 51.37
West Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Write-in 193 0.58
East Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Dwight Hobson 2196 51.55
East Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Kami Willet 2043 47.96
East Pottawattamie Soil and Water District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Write-in 21 0.49
West Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Joyce Murphy 15652 34.38
West Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Michael E. Cooley 14817 32.55
West Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Shane Schaaf 14258 31.32
West Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Write-in 795 1.75
East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Carrie Bane 1894 19.78
East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Randy Evans 1966 20.54
East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Lori L. Nisley 1852 19.35
East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Nick Bates 1894 19.78
East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Connie J. Haines 1945 20.32
East Pottawattamie Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 5) Write-in 22 0.23
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) Yes 15470 66.49
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) No 7798 33.51
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) Yes 15275 66.21
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) No 7797 33.79
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) Yes 15618 68.64
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) No 7135 31.36
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) Yes 14998 67.04
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) No 7375 32.96
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) Yes 17472 74.52
District 4 Judge - Kathleen A. Kilnoski (Vote For 1) No 5975 25.48
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) Yes 15772 69.98
District 4 Judge - Jeffrey L. Larson (Vote For 1) No 6767 30.02
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) Yes 15261 68.26
District 4 Judge - Richard H. Davidson (Vote For 1) No 7095 31.74
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) Yes 15976 70.08
District 4 Associate Judge - Charles D. Fagan (Vote For 1) No 6822 29.92
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) Yes 20182 72.87
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) No 7513 27.13

