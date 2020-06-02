(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Pottawattamie County. Winners are listed in bold.
Republican Party
U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst - 7,211
Write-In - 81
U.S. Representative - District 3
David Young - 4,851
Bill Schafer - 2,441
Write-In - 36
State Senator - District 8
Dan Dawson - 2,902
Write-In - 41
State Representative - District 15
Sarah Abdouch - 1,076
Write-In - 18
State Representative - District 16
Brent Siegrist - 1,761
Write-In - 17
State Representative - District 21
Tom Moore - 190
Write-In - 3
State Representative - District 22
Jon Jacobsen - 3,884
Write-In - 21
Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)
Tim Wichman - 3,517
Brian Shea - 2,635
Adam Houser - 2,614
Mitchell A. Kay - 2,464
Donn Dierks - 2,032
Write-In - 38
County Auditor
Melvyn J. Houser - 6,927
Write-In - 55
County Sheriff
Andy Brown - 3,415
Rob Ambrose - 2,588
Danielle Bentzinger - 1,732
Write-In - 10
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield - 3,598
Kimberly Graham - 847
Michael Franken - 564
Eddie J. Mauro - 546
Cal Woods - 83
Write-In - 33
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne - 5,473
Write-In - 44
State Senator - District 8
Steve Gorman - 3,250
Write-In - 24
State Representative - District 15
Charlie McConkey - 1,491
Write-In - 10
State Representative - District 16
Jen Pellant - 1,750
Write-In - 11
State Representative - District 21
Write-In - 7
State Representative - District 22
Shawna Anderson - 1,944
Write-In - 16
Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)
Lisa Lima - 4,969
Write-In - 400
County Auditor
Write-In - 472
County Sheriff
Write-In - 1,189