Pottawattamie County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Pottawattamie County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Republican Party

U.S. Senate 

Joni Ernst - 7,211

Write-In - 81

U.S. Representative - District 3

David Young - 4,851

Bill Schafer - 2,441

Write-In - 36

State Senator - District 8

Dan Dawson - 2,902

Write-In - 41

State Representative - District 15

Sarah Abdouch - 1,076

Write-In - 18

State Representative - District 16

Brent Siegrist - 1,761

Write-In - 17

State Representative - District 21

Tom Moore - 190

Write-In - 3

State Representative - District 22

Jon Jacobsen - 3,884

Write-In - 21

Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)

Tim Wichman - 3,517

Brian Shea -  2,635

Adam Houser - 2,614

Mitchell A. Kay - 2,464

Donn Dierks - 2,032

Write-In - 38

County Auditor

Melvyn J. Houser - 6,927

Write-In - 55

County Sheriff 

Andy Brown - 3,415

Rob Ambrose - 2,588

Danielle Bentzinger - 1,732

Write-In - 10

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Theresa Greenfield - 3,598

Kimberly Graham - 847

Michael Franken - 564

Eddie J. Mauro - 546

Cal Woods - 83

Write-In - 33

U.S. Representative - District 3

Cindy Axne - 5,473

Write-In - 44

State Senator - District 8

Steve Gorman - 3,250

Write-In - 24

State Representative - District 15

Charlie McConkey - 1,491

Write-In - 10

State Representative - District 16

Jen Pellant - 1,750

Write-In - 11

State Representative - District 21

Write-In - 7

State Representative - District 22

Shawna Anderson - 1,944

Write-In - 16

Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)

Lisa Lima - 4,969

Write-In - 400

County Auditor

Write-In - 472

County Sheriff 

Write-In - 1,189