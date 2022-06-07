Pottawattamie County Election Results

Pottawattamie County Primary Election Results

Republican Party Votes
*Denotes Winner
U.S. Senator
Chuck Grassley* 4,017
Jim Carlin 1,457
Write-In 8
U.S. Representative - District 4
Randy Feenstra 4,644
Write-In 47
Governor
Kim Reynolds 5,108
Write-In 89
Secretary of State
Paul D Pate 4,768
Write-In 21
State Auditor
Mary Ann Hanusa* 4,132
Todd Halbur 1,058
Write-In 9
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 4,596
Write-In 20
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 4,683
Write-In 24
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 4,578
Write-In 20
State Senator - District 6
Jason Schultz 106
Write-In 1
State Representative - District 11
Brian Best 107
Write-In 0
State Representative - District 15
Matt W. Windschitl* 1,100
Rebecca Wilkerson 477
Write-In 4
State Representative - District 16
David Sieck 867
Write-In 4
State Representative - District 19
Write-In 109
State Representative - District 20
Sarah Abdouch* 549
Thoms Riley 430
Write-In 4
County Supervisor
Scott A Belt* 2,561
Jeff Jorgensen* 2,853
Susan Miller* 2,587
Justin Schutlz 2,378
David L Smith 1,331
Shawn Smith 995
John Ray Springhower 888
Write-In 31
County Treasurer
Lea A Voss 4,999
Write-In 32
County Recorder
Andrew Moats* 2,327
Jenni Sandau 1,569
Cole Button 1,282
Write-In 7
County Attorney
Matthew D Wilber 4,961
Write-In 25
Democratic Party Votes
U.S. Senator
Abby Finkenauer* 1,214
Michael Franken 761
Glenn Hurst 405
Write-In 3
U.S. Representative - District 4
Ryan Melton 2,231
Write-In 4
Governor
Deidre DeJear 2,275
Write-In 10
Secretary of State
Joel Miller* 1,592
Eric Van Lancker 639
Write-In 6
State Auditor
Rob Sand 2,242
Write-In 5
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 2,238
Write-In 3
Secretary of Agriculture
John Norwood 2,206
Write-In 6
Attorney General
Tom Miller 2,254
Write-In 4
State Senator - District 6
Write-In 1
State Representative - District 11
Write-In 2
State Representative - District 15
Write-In 26
State Representative - District 16
Write-In 4
State Representative - District 19
Elizabeth Christensen* 539
Vergarie Sanford 298
Write-In 3
State Representative - District 20
Josh Turek 637
Write-In 1
County Supervisor
Jeff Shudak 2,218
Write-In 113
County Treasurer
Write-In 115
County Recorder
Write-In 130
County Attorney
Write-In 81

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.