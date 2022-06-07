Pottawattamie County Primary Election Results
|Republican Party
|Votes
|*Denotes Winner
|U.S. Senator
|Chuck Grassley*
|4,017
|Jim Carlin
|1,457
|Write-In
|8
|U.S. Representative - District 4
|Randy Feenstra
|4,644
|Write-In
|47
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|5,108
|Write-In
|89
|Secretary of State
|Paul D Pate
|4,768
|Write-In
|21
|State Auditor
|Mary Ann Hanusa*
|4,132
|Todd Halbur
|1,058
|Write-In
|9
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith
|4,596
|Write-In
|20
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|4,683
|Write-In
|24
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|4,578
|Write-In
|20
|State Senator - District 6
|Jason Schultz
|106
|Write-In
|1
|State Representative - District 11
|Brian Best
|107
|Write-In
|0
|State Representative - District 15
|Matt W. Windschitl*
|1,100
|Rebecca Wilkerson
|477
|Write-In
|4
|State Representative - District 16
|David Sieck
|867
|Write-In
|4
|State Representative - District 19
|Write-In
|109
|State Representative - District 20
|Sarah Abdouch*
|549
|Thoms Riley
|430
|Write-In
|4
|County Supervisor
|Scott A Belt*
|2,561
|Jeff Jorgensen*
|2,853
|Susan Miller*
|2,587
|Justin Schutlz
|2,378
|David L Smith
|1,331
|Shawn Smith
|995
|John Ray Springhower
|888
|Write-In
|31
|County Treasurer
|Lea A Voss
|4,999
|Write-In
|32
|County Recorder
|Andrew Moats*
|2,327
|Jenni Sandau
|1,569
|Cole Button
|1,282
|Write-In
|7
|County Attorney
|Matthew D Wilber
|4,961
|Write-In
|25
|Democratic Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senator
|Abby Finkenauer*
|1,214
|Michael Franken
|761
|Glenn Hurst
|405
|Write-In
|3
|U.S. Representative - District 4
|Ryan Melton
|2,231
|Write-In
|4
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|2,275
|Write-In
|10
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller*
|1,592
|Eric Van Lancker
|639
|Write-In
|6
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|2,242
|Write-In
|5
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|2,238
|Write-In
|3
|Secretary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|2,206
|Write-In
|6
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|2,254
|Write-In
|4
|State Senator - District 6
|Write-In
|1
|State Representative - District 11
|Write-In
|2
|State Representative - District 15
|Write-In
|26
|State Representative - District 16
|Write-In
|4
|State Representative - District 19
|Elizabeth Christensen*
|539
|Vergarie Sanford
|298
|Write-In
|3
|State Representative - District 20
|Josh Turek
|637
|Write-In
|1
|County Supervisor
|Jeff Shudak
|2,218
|Write-In
|113
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|115
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|130
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|81