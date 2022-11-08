Ringgold County Election Results

Ringgold County

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Chuck Grassley REP 1484 72.64
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Michael Franken DEM 556 27.21
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.15
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Zach Nunn REP 1435 70.52
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Cindy Axne DEM 600 29.48
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 1574 75.67
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 456 21.92
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 48 2.31
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.1
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Paul D. Pate REP 1599 78.73
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Joel Miller DEM 431 21.22
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.05
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Todd Halbur REP 1240 61.08
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Rob Sand DEM 790 38.92
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Roby Smith REP 1285 63.65
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 734 36.35
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Mike Naig REP 1608 78.67
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) John Norwood DEM 433 21.18
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.15
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Brenna Bird REP 1287 62.9
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Tom Miller DEM 758 37.05
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 0.05
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Tom Shipley REP 1562 77.75
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Tripp Narup DEM 447 22.25
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1) Devon Wood REP 1564 76.52
State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1) Pat Shipley DEM 480 23.48
State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Randy Taylor REP 1921 98.77
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Write-in 24 1.23
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Debra A. Cannon REP 1981 99.7
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Write-in 6 0.3
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Kisha Martin DEM 1737 98.25
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Write-in 31 1.75
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Clinton L. Spurrier REP 1849 98.82
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Write-in 22 1.18
Grant Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 14 100
Grant Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 10 100
Lotts Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Danny Karr 34 94.44
Lotts Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 5.56
Lotts Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Stacy Jones 38 100
Lotts Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Union Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Kevin Greenland 155 100
Union Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Union Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Angela Slee Hynek 152 100
Union Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5) Kimberly Bishop 1514 20.97
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5) Christopher Elwood 1440 19.95
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5) Mike Hopkins 1301 18.02
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5) Greg Jobe 1485 20.57
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5) Karleen Stephens 1454 20.14
Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5) Write-in 25 0.35
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Joyce Frost 1668 54.96
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Vickie Jeanes 1351 44.51
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Write-in 16 0.53
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4) Jenifer Breneman 1520 33.25
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4) Adam Triggs 1499 32.79
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4) Joshua L. Waske 1430 31.28
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4) Write-in 123 2.69
Rural Improvement Zone Board (Vote For 2) Michael Cheese 110 51.4
Rural Improvement Zone Board (Vote For 2) Bob Weeks 102 47.66
Rural Improvement Zone Board (Vote For 2) Write-in 2 0.93
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) Yes 1114 68.98
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) No 501 31.02
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) Yes 1074 68.71
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) No 489 31.29
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) Yes 1097 69.39
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) No 484 30.61
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) Yes 1035 68.18
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) No 483 31.82
District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1) Yes 1105 69.58
District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1) No 483 30.42
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) Yes 1645 82.66
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) No 345 17.34

