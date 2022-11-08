Ringgold County
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|1484
|72.64
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|556
|27.21
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.15
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Zach Nunn
|REP
|1435
|70.52
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Cindy Axne
|DEM
|600
|29.48
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|1574
|75.67
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|456
|21.92
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|48
|2.31
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.1
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|1599
|78.73
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|431
|21.22
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.05
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|1240
|61.08
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|790
|38.92
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|1285
|63.65
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|734
|36.35
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|1608
|78.67
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|433
|21.18
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.15
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|1287
|62.9
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|758
|37.05
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|0.05
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Tom Shipley
|REP
|1562
|77.75
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Tripp Narup
|DEM
|447
|22.25
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1)
|Devon Wood
|REP
|1564
|76.52
|State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1)
|Pat Shipley
|DEM
|480
|23.48
|State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Randy Taylor
|REP
|1921
|98.77
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|24
|1.23
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Debra A. Cannon
|REP
|1981
|99.7
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|6
|0.3
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Kisha Martin
|DEM
|1737
|98.25
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|31
|1.75
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Clinton L. Spurrier
|REP
|1849
|98.82
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|22
|1.18
|Grant Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|14
|100
|Grant Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|10
|100
|Lotts Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Danny Karr
|34
|94.44
|Lotts Creek Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|5.56
|Lotts Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Stacy Jones
|38
|100
|Lotts Creek Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Union Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Kevin Greenland
|155
|100
|Union Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Union Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Angela Slee Hynek
|152
|100
|Union Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5)
|Kimberly Bishop
|1514
|20.97
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5)
|Christopher Elwood
|1440
|19.95
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5)
|Mike Hopkins
|1301
|18.02
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5)
|Greg Jobe
|1485
|20.57
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5)
|Karleen Stephens
|1454
|20.14
|Hospital Trustee (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|25
|0.35
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Joyce Frost
|1668
|54.96
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Vickie Jeanes
|1351
|44.51
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|16
|0.53
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4)
|Jenifer Breneman
|1520
|33.25
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4)
|Adam Triggs
|1499
|32.79
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4)
|Joshua L. Waske
|1430
|31.28
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4)
|Write-in
|123
|2.69
|Rural Improvement Zone Board (Vote For 2)
|Michael Cheese
|110
|51.4
|Rural Improvement Zone Board (Vote For 2)
|Bob Weeks
|102
|47.66
|Rural Improvement Zone Board (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|2
|0.93
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1114
|68.98
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|No
|501
|31.02
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1074
|68.71
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|No
|489
|31.29
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1097
|69.39
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|No
|484
|30.61
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1035
|68.18
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|No
|483
|31.82
|District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1105
|69.58
|District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1)
|No
|483
|30.42
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|1645
|82.66
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|No
|345
|17.34