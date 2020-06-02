(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Ringgold County. Winners are listed in bold.
Republican Party
U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst 1,203
U.S Representative - District 3
David Young 696
Bill Schafer 641
State Senator - District 12
Mark Costello - 745
Richard Crouch - 396
State Representative - District 24
Cecil Dolecheck - 1,266
Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)
Colby Holmes 947
Steve Knapp 731
Kraig A. Pennington 479
Kurt Shaha 395
County Auditor
Amanda Waske - 1,325
County Sheriff
Rob Haley - 964
Landon White - 486
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield 140
Michael Franken 48
Eddie J. Mauro 38
Kimberly Graham 30
Cal Woods 2
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne 250
State Senator - District 12
Joseph Norris 239
State Representative - District 24
Chris Adcock 235