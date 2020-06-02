Ringgold County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Ringgold County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Republican Party

U.S. Senate

Joni Ernst 1,203

U.S Representative - District 3

David Young 696

Bill Schafer 641

State Senator - District 12

Mark Costello - 745

Richard Crouch - 396

State Representative - District 24

Cecil Dolecheck - 1,266

Board of Supervisors (Elect 2)

Colby Holmes 947

Steve Knapp 731

Kraig A. Pennington 479

Kurt Shaha 395

County Auditor

Amanda Waske - 1,325

County Sheriff

Rob Haley - 964

Landon White - 486

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Theresa Greenfield 140

Michael Franken 48

Eddie J. Mauro 38

Kimberly Graham 30

Cal Woods 2

U.S. Representative - District 3

Cindy Axne 250

State Senator - District 12

Joseph Norris 239

State Representative - District 24

Chris Adcock 235

 