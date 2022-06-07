Taylor County Election Results

Taylor County Primary Election Results

Republican Party Votes
U.S. Senate
Chuck Grassley* 506
Jim Carlin 186
Write-In 2
U.S. Representative - District 3
Zach Nunn* 392
Gary Leffler 124
Nicole Hasso 109
Write-In 2
Governor
Kim Reynolds 666
Write-In 3
Secretary of State
Paul Pate 621
Write-In 3
State Auditor
Todd Halbur* 313
Mary Ann Hanusa 275
Write-In
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 598
Write-In 0
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 631
Write-In 3
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 597
Write-In 1
State Senator - District 9
Tom Shipley 627
Write-In 1
State Representative - District 17
Devon Wood* 418
Paul Dykstra 267
Write-In 2
County Supervisor - District 1
Ronald Fitzgerald 248
Write-In 6
County Supervisor - District 2
Kim Watson* 154
Mike Irvin 102
Jodi Still 29
Write-In 0
County Supervisor - District 3
Write-In 68
County Treasurer
Dana Davis 684
Write-In 0
County Recorder
Rick Sheley 651
Write-In 5
County Attorney
Clinton L. Spurrier 626
Write-In 4
Democratic Party Votes
U.S. Senator
Michael Franken* 85
Abby Finkenauer 37
Glenn Hurst 3
Write-In 1
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne 126
Write-In 0
Governor
Deidre DeJear 113
Write-In 1
Secretary of State
Joel Miller* 86
Eric Van Lancker 27
Write-In 0
State Auditor
Rob Sand 118
Write-In 0
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 120
Write-In 0
Secrectary of Agriculture
John Norwood 115
Write-In 0
Attorney General
Tom Miller 122
Write-In 0
State Senator - District 9
Write-In 2
State Representative - District 17
Write-In 3
County Supervisor - District 1
Write-In 3
County Supervisor - District 2
Write-In 3
County Supervisor - District 3
Write-In 10
County Treasurer
Write-In 1
County Recorder
Write-In 1
County Attorney
Write-In 1

