Taylor County Primary Election Results
|Republican Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senate
|Chuck Grassley*
|506
|Jim Carlin
|186
|Write-In
|2
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Zach Nunn*
|392
|Gary Leffler
|124
|Nicole Hasso
|109
|Write-In
|2
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|666
|Write-In
|3
|Secretary of State
|Paul Pate
|621
|Write-In
|3
|State Auditor
|Todd Halbur*
|313
|Mary Ann Hanusa
|275
|Write-In
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith
|598
|Write-In
|0
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|631
|Write-In
|3
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|597
|Write-In
|1
|State Senator - District 9
|Tom Shipley
|627
|Write-In
|1
|State Representative - District 17
|Devon Wood*
|418
|Paul Dykstra
|267
|Write-In
|2
|County Supervisor - District 1
|Ronald Fitzgerald
|248
|Write-In
|6
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Kim Watson*
|154
|Mike Irvin
|102
|Jodi Still
|29
|Write-In
|0
|County Supervisor - District 3
|Write-In
|68
|County Treasurer
|Dana Davis
|684
|Write-In
|0
|County Recorder
|Rick Sheley
|651
|Write-In
|5
|County Attorney
|Clinton L. Spurrier
|626
|Write-In
|4
|Democratic Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senator
|Michael Franken*
|85
|Abby Finkenauer
|37
|Glenn Hurst
|3
|Write-In
|1
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Cindy Axne
|126
|Write-In
|0
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|113
|Write-In
|1
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller*
|86
|Eric Van Lancker
|27
|Write-In
|0
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|118
|Write-In
|0
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|120
|Write-In
|0
|Secrectary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|115
|Write-In
|0
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|122
|Write-In
|0
|State Senator - District 9
|Write-In
|2
|State Representative - District 17
|Write-In
|3
|County Supervisor - District 1
|Write-In
|3
|County Supervisor - District 2
|Write-In
|3
|County Supervisor - District 3
|Write-In
|10
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|1
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|1
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|1