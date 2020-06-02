Taylor County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Taylor County.  Winners are listed in bold.

Republican Party

U.S. Senate

Joni Ernst 858

Write-In 12

U.S Representative - District 3

David Young 616

Bill Schafer 314

Write-In 2

State Senator - District 12

Mark Costello 610

Richard Crouch 250

Write-In 5

State Representative - District 24

Cecil Dolecheck 863

Write-In 5

Board of Supervisors - District 1

Ronald Fitzgerald 201

Sue Cox 144

Board of Supervisors - District 3

Pamela S. Wilmarth 287

Kenny Beason 156

County Auditor

Bethany Murphy 689 

Shawn Bucher 275

County Sheriff

Josh Weed 830

Write-In 31

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate 

Theresa Greenfield 126

Michael Franken 56

Eddie J. Mauro 29

Kimberly Graham 26

Cal Woods 3

U.S. Representative - District 3

Cindy Axne 228

Write-In 3

State Senator - District 12

Joseph Norris 220

Write-In 0

State Representative - District 24

Chris Adcock 221

Write-In 0

Board of Supervisors - District 1

Write-In 7 

Board of Supervisors - District 3

Write-In 7 

County Auditor 

Write-In 23 

County Sheriff

Write-In 22