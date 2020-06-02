(KMAland) -- Unofficial results from the June 2nd, 2020 Primary Election in Taylor County. Winners are listed in bold.
Republican Party
U.S. Senate
Joni Ernst 858
Write-In 12
U.S Representative - District 3
David Young 616
Bill Schafer 314
Write-In 2
State Senator - District 12
Mark Costello 610
Richard Crouch 250
Write-In 5
State Representative - District 24
Cecil Dolecheck 863
Write-In 5
Board of Supervisors - District 1
Ronald Fitzgerald 201
Sue Cox 144
Board of Supervisors - District 3
Pamela S. Wilmarth 287
Kenny Beason 156
County Auditor
Bethany Murphy 689
Shawn Bucher 275
County Sheriff
Josh Weed 830
Write-In 31
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield 126
Michael Franken 56
Eddie J. Mauro 29
Kimberly Graham 26
Cal Woods 3
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne 228
Write-In 3
State Senator - District 12
Joseph Norris 220
Write-In 0
State Representative - District 24
Chris Adcock 221
Write-In 0
Board of Supervisors - District 1
Write-In 7
Board of Supervisors - District 3
Write-In 7
County Auditor
Write-In 23
County Sheriff
Write-In 22