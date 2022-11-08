Union County Election Results

Union County

contest name choice name party name total votes percent of votes
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Chuck Grassley REP 3033 67.34
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Michael Franken DEM 1464 32.5
United States Senator (Vote For 1) Write-in 7 0.16
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Zach Nunn REP 2867 63.84
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Cindy Axne DEM 1611 35.87
United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1) Write-in 13 0.29
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg REP 3178 69.4
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker DEM 1278 27.91
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia LIB 121 2.64
Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.04
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Paul D. Pate REP 3252 72.2
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Joel Miller DEM 1250 27.75
Secretary of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.04
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Todd Halbur REP 2569 57.27
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Rob Sand DEM 1913 42.64
Auditor of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 4 0.09
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Roby Smith REP 2668 59.53
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Michael L. Fitzgerald DEM 1811 40.41
Treasurer of State (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.07
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Mike Naig REP 3227 72.65
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) John Norwood DEM 1212 27.29
Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.07
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Brenna Bird REP 2636 58.43
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Tom Miller DEM 1873 41.52
Attorney General (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.04
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Tom Shipley REP 2803 72.28
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Tripp Narup DEM 1072 27.64
State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1) Write-in 3 0.08
State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1) Devon Wood REP 2528 65.85
State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1) Pat Shipley DEM 1309 34.1
State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1) Write-in 2 0.05
State Representative District 23 (Vote For 1) Ray Bubba Sorensen REP 528 98.51
State Representative District 23 (Vote For 1) Write-in 8 1.49
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Dennis Hopkins REP 2645 58.61
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Shaun Kelley DEM 1005 22.27
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Roy G. Klobnak 103 2.28
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Roger Vicker 751 16.64
County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1) Write-in 9 0.2
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Kelly Busch REP 4098 99.39
County Treasurer (Vote For 1) Write-in 25 0.61
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Katie Carlton REP 3988 99.35
County Recorder (Vote For 1) Write-in 26 0.65
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Shane Patrick O'Toole REP 3788 98.39
County Attorney (Vote For 1) Write-in 62 1.61
Pleasant Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Kami Raney 59 98.33
Pleasant Township Trustee (Vote For 1) Write-in 1 1.67
Pleasant Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Penny Ripperger 60 100
Pleasant Township Clerk (Vote For 1) Write-in 0 0
Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5) Thomas Dunphy 2939 21.39
Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5) Thomas Lesan 2723 19.82
Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5) David Driskell 2690 19.58
Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5) Kenneth Stults 2780 20.24
Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5) Jack Davis 2469 17.97
Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5) Write-in 137 1
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Lois Munden 1113 17.04
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Todd Dunphy 2721 41.65
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Roger Baker 2674 40.93
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2) Write-in 25 0.38
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4) Alexis Baker 2782 37.12
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4) Donna Allen 2526 33.71
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4) Shiloh Gennaro 2060 27.49
County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4) Write-in 126 1.68
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) Yes 2524 70.33
Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1) No 1065 29.67
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) Yes 2461 70.66
Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1) No 1022 29.34
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) Yes 2467 70.73
Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1) No 1021 29.27
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) Yes 2378 69.7
Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1) No 1034 30.3
District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1) Yes 2517 71.83
District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1) No 987 28.17
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) Yes 3346 77.1
Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1) No 994 22.9
Pleasant Township – Public Measure UN (Vote For 1) Yes 16 27.12
Pleasant Township – Public Measure UN (Vote For 1) No 43 72.88

