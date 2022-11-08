Union County
|contest name
|choice name
|party name
|total votes
|percent of votes
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Chuck Grassley
|REP
|3033
|67.34
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Michael Franken
|DEM
|1464
|32.5
|United States Senator (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|7
|0.16
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Zach Nunn
|REP
|2867
|63.84
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Cindy Axne
|DEM
|1611
|35.87
|United States Representative District 3 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|13
|0.29
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
|REP
|3178
|69.4
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
|DEM
|1278
|27.91
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
|LIB
|121
|2.64
|Governor and Lt. Governor (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.04
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Paul D. Pate
|REP
|3252
|72.2
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Joel Miller
|DEM
|1250
|27.75
|Secretary of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.04
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Todd Halbur
|REP
|2569
|57.27
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Rob Sand
|DEM
|1913
|42.64
|Auditor of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|4
|0.09
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Roby Smith
|REP
|2668
|59.53
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|DEM
|1811
|40.41
|Treasurer of State (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.07
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Mike Naig
|REP
|3227
|72.65
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|John Norwood
|DEM
|1212
|27.29
|Secretary of Agriculture (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.07
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Brenna Bird
|REP
|2636
|58.43
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Tom Miller
|DEM
|1873
|41.52
|Attorney General (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.04
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Tom Shipley
|REP
|2803
|72.28
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Tripp Narup
|DEM
|1072
|27.64
|State Senator District 9 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|3
|0.08
|State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1)
|Devon Wood
|REP
|2528
|65.85
|State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1)
|Pat Shipley
|DEM
|1309
|34.1
|State Representative District 17 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|2
|0.05
|State Representative District 23 (Vote For 1)
|Ray Bubba Sorensen
|REP
|528
|98.51
|State Representative District 23 (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|8
|1.49
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Dennis Hopkins
|REP
|2645
|58.61
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Shaun Kelley
|DEM
|1005
|22.27
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Roy G. Klobnak
|103
|2.28
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Roger Vicker
|751
|16.64
|County Board of Supervisors At Large (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|9
|0.2
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Kelly Busch
|REP
|4098
|99.39
|County Treasurer (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|25
|0.61
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Katie Carlton
|REP
|3988
|99.35
|County Recorder (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|26
|0.65
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Shane Patrick O'Toole
|REP
|3788
|98.39
|County Attorney (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|62
|1.61
|Pleasant Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Kami Raney
|59
|98.33
|Pleasant Township Trustee (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|1
|1.67
|Pleasant Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Penny Ripperger
|60
|100
|Pleasant Township Clerk (Vote For 1)
|Write-in
|0
|0
|Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5)
|Thomas Dunphy
|2939
|21.39
|Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5)
|Thomas Lesan
|2723
|19.82
|Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5)
|David Driskell
|2690
|19.58
|Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5)
|Kenneth Stults
|2780
|20.24
|Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5)
|Jack Davis
|2469
|17.97
|Hospital Trustees (Vote For 5)
|Write-in
|137
|1
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Lois Munden
|1113
|17.04
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Todd Dunphy
|2721
|41.65
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Roger Baker
|2674
|40.93
|Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (Vote For 2)
|Write-in
|25
|0.38
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4)
|Alexis Baker
|2782
|37.12
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4)
|Donna Allen
|2526
|33.71
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4)
|Shiloh Gennaro
|2060
|27.49
|County Agricultural Extension Council Member (Vote For 4)
|Write-in
|126
|1.68
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2524
|70.33
|Supreme Court Justice - Dana L. Oxley (Vote For 1)
|No
|1065
|29.67
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2461
|70.66
|Supreme Court Justice - Matthew McDermott (Vote For 1)
|No
|1022
|29.34
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2467
|70.73
|Court of Appeals Judge - Gina Badding (Vote For 1)
|No
|1021
|29.27
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2378
|69.7
|Court of Appeals Judge - Paul B. Ahlers (Vote For 1)
|No
|1034
|30.3
|District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|2517
|71.83
|District 5B Judge - Dustria Relph (Vote For 1)
|No
|987
|28.17
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|3346
|77.1
|Constitutional Amendment 1 (Vote For 1)
|No
|994
|22.9
|Pleasant Township – Public Measure UN (Vote For 1)
|Yes
|16
|27.12
|Pleasant Township – Public Measure UN (Vote For 1)
|No
|43
|72.88