Union County Election Results

Union County Primary Election Results

Republican Party Votes
*Denotes Winner
U.S. Senate
Chuck Grassley* 715
Jim Carlin 243
Write-In 1
U.S. Representative - District 3
Zach Nunn* 669
Gary Leffler 128
Nicole Hasso 119
Write-In 0
Governor
Kim Reynolds 918
Write-In 5
Secretary of State
Paul Pate 889
Write-In 3
State Auditor
Todd Halbur* 461
Mary Ann Hanusa 384
Write-In 2
State Treasurer
Roby Smith 848
Write-In 3
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig 874
Write-In 2
Attorney General
Brenna Bird 849
Write-In 2
State Senator - District 9
Tom Shipley 761
Write-In 3
State Representative - District 17
Paul Dykstra* 505
Devon Wood 278
Write-In 2
State Representative - District 23
Ray Bubba Sorensen 119
Write-In 2
County Supervisor
Write-In 106
County Treasurer
Kelly Busch 892
Write-In 1
County Recorder
Katie Carlton 871
Write-In 1
County Attorney
Shane Patrick O'Toole 827
Write-In 11
Democratic Party Votes
U.S. Senator
Michael Franken* 257
Abby Finkenauer 147
Glenn Hurst 13
Write-In 0
U.S. Representative - District 3
Cindy Axne 406
Write-In 2
Governor
Deidre DeJear 382
Write-In 3
Secretary of State
Joel Miller* 281
Eric Van Lancker 80
Write-In 0
State Auditor
Rob Sand 396
Write-In 1
State Treasurer
Michael L. Fitzgerald 400
Write-In 1
Secrectary of Agriculture
John Norwood 368
Write-In 0
Attorney General
Tom Miller 398
Write-In 2
State Senator - District 9
Write-In 14
State Representative - District 17
Write-In 11
State Representative - District 23
Write-In 2
County Supervisor
Write-In 26
County Treasurer
Write-In 12
County Recorder
Write-In 11
County Attorney
Write-In 12

