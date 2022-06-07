Union County Primary Election Results
|Republican Party
|Votes
|*Denotes Winner
|U.S. Senate
|Chuck Grassley*
|715
|Jim Carlin
|243
|Write-In
|1
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Zach Nunn*
|669
|Gary Leffler
|128
|Nicole Hasso
|119
|Write-In
|0
|Governor
|Kim Reynolds
|918
|Write-In
|5
|Secretary of State
|Paul Pate
|889
|Write-In
|3
|State Auditor
|Todd Halbur*
|461
|Mary Ann Hanusa
|384
|Write-In
|2
|State Treasurer
|Roby Smith
|848
|Write-In
|3
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Mike Naig
|874
|Write-In
|2
|Attorney General
|Brenna Bird
|849
|Write-In
|2
|State Senator - District 9
|Tom Shipley
|761
|Write-In
|3
|State Representative - District 17
|Paul Dykstra*
|505
|Devon Wood
|278
|Write-In
|2
|State Representative - District 23
|Ray Bubba Sorensen
|119
|Write-In
|2
|County Supervisor
|Write-In
|106
|County Treasurer
|Kelly Busch
|892
|Write-In
|1
|County Recorder
|Katie Carlton
|871
|Write-In
|1
|County Attorney
|Shane Patrick O'Toole
|827
|Write-In
|11
|Democratic Party
|Votes
|U.S. Senator
|Michael Franken*
|257
|Abby Finkenauer
|147
|Glenn Hurst
|13
|Write-In
|0
|U.S. Representative - District 3
|Cindy Axne
|406
|Write-In
|2
|Governor
|Deidre DeJear
|382
|Write-In
|3
|Secretary of State
|Joel Miller*
|281
|Eric Van Lancker
|80
|Write-In
|0
|State Auditor
|Rob Sand
|396
|Write-In
|1
|State Treasurer
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|400
|Write-In
|1
|Secrectary of Agriculture
|John Norwood
|368
|Write-In
|0
|Attorney General
|Tom Miller
|398
|Write-In
|2
|State Senator - District 9
|Write-In
|14
|State Representative - District 17
|Write-In
|11
|State Representative - District 23
|Write-In
|2
|County Supervisor
|Write-In
|26
|County Treasurer
|Write-In
|12
|County Recorder
|Write-In
|11
|County Attorney
|Write-In
|12