Worth County Election Results

(Grant City) -- Below are the unofficial results for the Missouri Primary Election for Worth County.  Unofficial winners are in bold.

Governor

Republican

Mike Parson - 461

James W. (Jim) Neely - 63

Saundra McDowell - 54

Raleigh Ritter - 20

Democratic

Nicole Galloway - 52

Jimmie Matthews - 3

Eric Morrison - 3

Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem - 2

Antoin Johnson - 1 

Libertarian

Rik Combs - 2

Green

Jerome Howard Bauer - 0

Lieutenant Governor

Republican

Mike Kehoe - 243

Mike Carter - 169

Aaron T. Wisdom - 60

Arnie C. AC Dienoff - 36

Democratic

Alissia Canady - 43

Gregory A. Upchurch - 17

Libertarian

Bill Slantz - 2

Green

Kelley Dragoo - 0

Secretary of State

Republican

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft - 552

Democratic

Yinka Faleti - 55

Libertarian

Carl Herman Freese - 2

Green

Paul Lehmann - 0

State Treasurer

Republican

Scott Fitzpatrick - 539

Democratic

Vicki Lorenz Englund - 54

Libertarian

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff - 2

Green

Joseph Civettini - 0

Attorney General

Republican

Eric Schmitt - 523

Democratic

Rich Finneran - 34

Elad Gross - 25

Libertarian

Kevin C. Babcock - 2

U.S Representative - District 6

Republican

Sam Graves - 461

Chris Ryan - 151

Democratic

Henry Martin - 19

Ramona Farris - 17

Gena L. Ross - 17

Charles West - 7

Donald Robert Sartain - 0

Libertarian

Jim Higgins - 2

State Representative - District 1

Republican

Allen Andrews - 595

Constitutional Amendment No. 2 

No - 455

Yes - 220

East District Commissioner

Republican

Tyler Paxson - 292

Regan Nonnrman - 211

Rick Frese - 80

Sheriff

Republican

Scott Sherer - 562

Assessor

Republican

Miles Spainhower - 236

Karla Hawk - 224

Martin Maudlin - 97

Robin Davidson - 72

Coroner

Democratic

Sharon Supinger - 55

Public Administrator

Republican

Patsy Worthington - 557