(Grant City) -- Below are the unofficial results for the Missouri Primary Election for Worth County. Unofficial winners are in bold.
Governor
Republican
Mike Parson - 461
James W. (Jim) Neely - 63
Saundra McDowell - 54
Raleigh Ritter - 20
Democratic
Nicole Galloway - 52
Jimmie Matthews - 3
Eric Morrison - 3
Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem - 2
Antoin Johnson - 1
Libertarian
Rik Combs - 2
Green
Jerome Howard Bauer - 0
Lieutenant Governor
Republican
Mike Kehoe - 243
Mike Carter - 169
Aaron T. Wisdom - 60
Arnie C. AC Dienoff - 36
Democratic
Alissia Canady - 43
Gregory A. Upchurch - 17
Libertarian
Bill Slantz - 2
Green
Kelley Dragoo - 0
Secretary of State
Republican
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft - 552
Democratic
Yinka Faleti - 55
Libertarian
Carl Herman Freese - 2
Green
Paul Lehmann - 0
State Treasurer
Republican
Scott Fitzpatrick - 539
Democratic
Vicki Lorenz Englund - 54
Libertarian
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff - 2
Green
Joseph Civettini - 0
Attorney General
Republican
Eric Schmitt - 523
Democratic
Rich Finneran - 34
Elad Gross - 25
Libertarian
Kevin C. Babcock - 2
U.S Representative - District 6
Republican
Sam Graves - 461
Chris Ryan - 151
Democratic
Henry Martin - 19
Ramona Farris - 17
Gena L. Ross - 17
Charles West - 7
Donald Robert Sartain - 0
Libertarian
Jim Higgins - 2
State Representative - District 1
Republican
Allen Andrews - 595
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
No - 455
Yes - 220
East District Commissioner
Republican
Tyler Paxson - 292
Regan Nonnrman - 211
Rick Frese - 80
Sheriff
Republican
Scott Sherer - 562
Assessor
Republican
Miles Spainhower - 236
Karla Hawk - 224
Martin Maudlin - 97
Robin Davidson - 72
Coroner
Democratic
Sharon Supinger - 55
Public Administrator
Republican
Patsy Worthington - 557