(Shenandoah) -- Family and friends of a late Farragut youth have found a fitting location for a lasting memorial.
Dedication ceremonies were held Thursday evening for Elijah Baldwin Memorial Field. That's the new name for a small ball field located north of the Wilson Aquatic Center at Sportman's Park in Shenandoah. Baldwin was a 13-year-old Shenandoah Middle School student when he was killed in March, 2019 in a rock climbing accident at Snow Canyon State Park in Utah. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer shared his memories of Baldwin with KMA News.
"Since I've been here for six years, even before that, I've known the Baldwin family for quite some time," said Tiemeyer. "We had Elijah in basically every sport we could--basketball, T-ball, flag football, tennis--I mean, you name it, he was in it. He was one of those bright, smiling kids who always had a smile on his face. He would walk across the street just to give you a high-five. Just a great all-American kid with a great attitude and a fantastic family."
Tiemeyer says Baldwin's passing hit many local residents hard. And, loved ones began searching for a way to keep his memory alive.
"We just so happened to have a field that really didn't have a name," said Tiemeyer. "It's been called the 'pool field' since probably its inception. We couldn't think of a better way of dedicating his life, and memorializing everything he's done for a lot of coaches in this town."
Tiemeyer says reminders of the youth's legacy have been placed at certain locations around the field.
"We actually just got done hanging those signs," said Tiemeyer. "So, it's got two Elijah Baldwin Memorial Field signs--one on each side of the wings on the backstop. Another little special thing we did--we had his parents write up a little memorial of him, with his picture on it. That will hang there as well. His story will live on, and we are very happy for that."
And, Tiemeyer hopes the field's new name will send this message to visitors:
"Live life like Elijah would have, with a heart full of love, and always having the right attitude to attack the day, and always giving your best."
Elijah Baldwin joins other residents with ball fields renamed in their honor--Harry Spargur, Bob "Lucky" Folden and Kay Anderson.