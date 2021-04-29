(Sidney) -- Sidney officials continue a multifaceted approach to eradicating dilapidated houses in the community.
Discussion regarding the city's steps toward addressing nuisance issues took place at this week's Sidney City Council meeting. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the council focused on what should be done with a nuisance structure once its acquired by the city.
"There has been one property that we have acquired title to," said Johnson. "So, the council was trying to figure out what we need to do. The proposal was made that we take sealed bids, but we do not have anything set in stone, yet."
Johnson say the ultimate goal is to secure a contractor to demolish the structure, so that it can be developed for future housing.
"These are abandoned, these are dangerous conditions," he said. "Probably not salvageable by any means. So, we're probably looking for somebody to be able to tear down these properties, and hopefully put a property back on."
The mayor says redeveloping a vacant lot is important, in order to place the property back on the city's tax rolls.
"If we lose a property, we lose that taxable value on that property," said Johnson, "which affects our revenue down the road. Ideally, we would like a situation where somebody could tear down the home, maybe save the foundation and rebuild on that foundation. That would be the ideal situation for the community."
Johnson adds the city's recent cleanup days event was successful. He says about five dumpsters of materials was collected during the event, which allowed residents to clean up their properties before they become nuisances. Peter Johnson made his comments as a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program.