(Casey) -- An Elk Horn, Iowa man was killed in a three-vehicle accident in Adair County on Monday morning.
At approximately 11:30 AM, Jay Douglas Thysen, 56, of Elk Horn was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 25. Thysen was slowing, stopped and signaling for a left turn onto 120th Street and yielding to a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nicole Marie Elizabeth Lindberg, 41, of Greenfield, who was northbound on Highway 25.
A 2012 Nissan Versa driven by Liam Edison Reinier, 20, of West Des Moines was also southbound on Highway 25 at 120th Street and was distracted by a highly-populated gathering on the east roadside. Reinier’s vehicle collided with the rear of Thysen’s motorcycle, pushing it into the rear driver side of Lindberg’s vehicle.
Karen Dena Thysen, 60, of Elk Horn was a passenger on the motorcycle and was transported from the scene by Mercy Air. Jay Thysen was pronounced deceased at the scene by officers with the Iowa State Patrol.