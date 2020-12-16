(KMAland) -- A longstanding program that aims to help disabled veterans is ongoing through local Elk's Lodges around KMAland.
Once deer hunters have finished processing their animal for this year, the hide can be dropped off to be put to use. Curtis Blystone with the Red Oak Elk's Lodge says the organization uses the hides for a couple of purposes.
"We collect the deer hides and send them to tanneries and make gloves for disabled veterans," said Blystone. "We also send some of the hides for them to make crafts and keep them busy."
Last year, the Elk's collected over 17,000 hides in 12 states, which provided gloves to more than 3,000 veterans.
"We finish cleaning the hides and salt them," said Blystone. "We get them to the tannery and they ship them off to the veterans homes and give them some hides to stay busy with crafts. Most of them go to make leather wheelchair gloves for a lot of the disabled veterans to spare their hands from getting tore up."
The craft kits made from the tanned hides are sent to VA hospitals and other veterans facilities -- including the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown -- for residents to make crafts. Blystone says with COVID-19 restrictions, veterans in facilities are in need of activities more than ever.
"Everyone is kind of isolated, and I know they probably don't have as many visitors as they would like," said Blystone. "Getting these in -- what doesn't get used for gloves -- gives them stuff to do for crafts and just keeps their minds busy. I think it would be very good to get this even more successful this year."
Hide dropoffs are available at various locations in cities with an Elk's Lodge. Shenandoah's dropoff is at the Elk's Lodge on Highway 59, while Red Oak's location is at Goranson Seed. For a location near you, contact your local Elk's Lodge. Blystone was a guest on KMA's AM in the AM Program.