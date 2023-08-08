(Shenandoah) -- A local organization recently celebrated volunteers at the Shenandoah Food Pantry.
The Shenandoah Elks Lodge held a luncheon late last month for volunteers at the local food pantry, with desserts provided by food pantry attendees. Curtis Osborn is the Exalted Ruler of the local Elks Lodge. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Osborn says the idea came from Elks Member Junior Taylor, who has also been a long-time volunteer with the pantry, to recognize the individuals who make the pantry possible.
"We entertained and had all of them in for lunch that day and we had over 100 volunteers there probably for lunch," said Osborn. "Then, we were able to present them with a check for $6,000 from the local lodge with the Elks National Foundation (providing) a grant."
Osborn says every member in Elks Lodge contributes to the national foundation, adding that his chapter has received nearly $10,000 in grants this year alone for charitable organizations. While saying he wished a food pantry wasn't a big need in the area, Osborn says they are grateful for the services Jeannine Liljedahl and other volunteers provide to those in need.
"As I told the food pantry, it's a shame that right in the middle of the bread-basket of the country we have to have it, but they see it every week and we are so thankful they are there," Osborn emphasized. "That food pantry is very well ran, it's a very good organization, and thank goodness they're there."
Osborn adds the luncheon is just one of many events the Elks Lodge has put on this year, ranging from banquets for school programs to assisting area veterans with a deer hide or leather program.
"We have our deer hide program every fall where we collect those and send them in and do tremendous work with (veterans)," he said. "Then we have our youth and Americanism programs that we do through the schools like the sixth grade class and 'what the flag means to me'--we actually had a state winner from Shenandoah a couple of years ago. Whatever needs are out in the community, we try to feel the pulse of the community and see where we can help out the best."
He adds that it takes several volunteers to make all of the offerings from the Elk Lodge possible. You can hear the full interview with Curtis Osborn below: