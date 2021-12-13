(Elliott) -- Area firefighters battled a house fire in Elliott Sunday afternoon.
The Red Oak Fire Department reports the Elliott and Red Oak Fire Departments battled a residential fire for over three hours at 600 Elm Street in Elliott. Upon arrival, Elliott fighters reported heavy fire coming from the east side of the property. All occupants were accounted for and had evacuated before the fire department's arrival at 1:41 p.m.
Mutual aid was requested from the Griswold and Grant Fire Departments after the fire had extended from the first floor, through the second, and into the attic area of the residence. Fire ground operations lasted until 5:13 p.m. with considerable fire and smoke damage to the home. However, a damage estimate is unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries among emergency response personnel or the home's residents were reported.
Other responding agencies included the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Cass County and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agencies, Montgomery County Communications, Mid-American Utilities, Elliott Public Works, and the American Red Cross.