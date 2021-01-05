(Red Oak) -- An Elliott man was injured in a rollover crash in Montgomery County Monday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck on Highway 48 near the 36 mile marker around 11 p.m. An investigation showed 41-year-old Joshua Franzen was driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne southbound when he lost control and slid into the west ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top facing north.
Franzen was taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital by Red Oak Rescue with undisclosed injuries. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Red Oak Fire and Rescue, Elliott First Responders and multiple other agencies assisted at the scene.