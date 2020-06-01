(Greenfield) -- A local man has been inducted into the Iowa Aviation Museum's Hall of Fame.
Kris Schildberg with the Iowa Aviation Museum joined the KMA Morning Show Friday to announce the two inductees, one of which is Philip Larry Turner.
Born in Red Oak in 1938, Turner grew up on a farm near Elliott. Turner graduated from Stennett High School and attended both Iowa State and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Following his graduation, Turner enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was deployed to Vietnam in 1965.
"He was shot down eight times and received 29 air medals," Schildberg said.
Turner retired from the military in 1967, but continued to fly.
"He flew a lot of entertainers and politicians," Schildberg said. "But he enjoyed going to local hospitals as Santa and visiting sick children. He continued flying until 2013 and logged over 20,000 flight hours."
Following his military career, Turner ran Turner Copter Services, where he did crop spraying and heavy-lift operations with a helicopter similar to the one he flew in Vietnam.
Turner and his wife Judy had eight children. His love for flying was passed down to two of his sons, who became pilots.
Turner is joined in this year's hall of fame class by Dr. Burns M. Byram.
Schildberg made her remarks on Friday's "KMA Morning Show". The complete interview with her can be viewed below.