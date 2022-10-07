(Glenwood) -- After over six years of service in the office, Naeda Elliott is stepping down as the Mills County Attorney.
The Mills County Board of Supervisors is expected to formally receive Elliott's resignation letter at its next regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8. Late last month, Elliott announced her resignation and withdrawal from the upcoming November General Elections after accepting a new position. Elliott has served as the Mills County Attorney since June 2016 and recently served in a dual capacity as the Fremont County Attorney. However, Democrat Peter Johnson is currently running unopposed for the Fremont County position. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the county discussed a path moving forward at its regular meeting Tuesday and will eventually make an appointment.
"We'll probably put it out for publication saying 'Mills County is looking for an attorney,' and we feel that's the most honest way to do it as to try to appoint somebody," said Crouch. "We're thinking 'let's get some applications' if we can find anyone that's interested. So, that's the process we're going to go on."
But, Crouch says Elliott's name will still be visible on the ballot in November due to the timing of the resignation.
"She'll still be on the ballot and you can vote for her if you want to, but it won't count or anything," said Crouch. "She didn't know about this in time to get her name off the ballot, so we don't we really have a choice as the ballots I think are already printed."
Also, due to the appointment likely coming after the election, Crouch says the appointee would serve the upcoming term and be required to run for re-election in the next similar election, which would be in 2024.
"Whoever we will appoint or 'hire,' however you want to put it, they'll be the attorney for the next (two) years unless they resign or find something else to do," Crouch explained. "We don't plan on having any kind of a special election or anything at this time."
Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News if a write-candidate should win the November election, other than the appointee, they would be offered the position and can accept or decline. Elliott is expected to serve her term through December 31st or until the board appoints another individual.