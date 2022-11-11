(Glenwood) -- Following Tuesday's elections, the future of the Mills County attorney position is still in some limbo.
Unofficial results have Republican incumbent Naeda Elliott finishing with the most votes with 3,641 or 82%. Additionally, 799 write-in votes were cast. However, earlier this year, Elliott announced she would be stepping down from the position later this year to pursue a new job, but it was too late in the process to have her name removed from the ballot. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News there are still a couple of steps that need to be taken before the county can make an official move to fill the looming vacancy.
"She has told us she is leaving and we have to have a letter of resignation from her to make this official," Crouch explained. "Then the board also has to canvass the votes and make that official also."
Elliott has served as the Mills County Attorney since June 2016 and, more recently, in a dual capacity as the Fremont County Attorney. However, Democratic candidate Peter Johnson was elected to the Fremont County position.
Crouch says filling the position would have been simpler if a write-in candidate, such as DeShawne Bird-Sell, who had launched a write-in candidacy leading up to the election, had received a majority of the vote.
"We wouldn't have had any choice if we had a write-in candidate win the election and had more votes than Naeda Elliott got -- they would be the county attorney," said Crouch. "We would have no option. When she resigned they would take over and I don't think they would have had to wait until the first of the year."
Previously, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson told KMA News that Elliott is expected to serve her term through December 31st or until the board appoints another individual. However, she added the public could contest any appointment and request a special election.
In the meantime, Crouch says he has also reached out to the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office for assistance.
"They have assured me that if we need anything or any kind of help other than what our assistant attorney can do for us, they're willing to come down and step in and guide us through any progress if we need it," he said.
While no one has explicitly expressed interest to the county in the position, Crouch expects more individuals to step forward once the role is officially opened up. The Mills County Board of Supervisors is expected to canvass the elections on Tuesday at its regular meeting and discuss how to fill the attorney position moving forward.