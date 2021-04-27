(Red Oak) -- An Elliott woman was arrested early Tuesday morning on drug charges in Red Oak.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop near 205th and Ginko Avenue just before 1 a.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested 30-year-old Michelle Lynn Kasha on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kasha was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County K9 Unit and Iowa State Patrol assisted with the incident.