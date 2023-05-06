(Elliott) -- An Elliott woman faces multiple charges following her arrest early Saturday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Rachel Marie Flathers was arrested shortly after midnight on three counts of child endangerment -- aggravated misdemeanors -- and interference with official acts -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrest came after deputies conducted a welfare check in Elliott.
Flathers was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 bond before being released on her own recognizance.