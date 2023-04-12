(Glenwood) -- This week, the often unseen heroes of emergency response are receiving special recognition.
That's because this is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week as a way to recognize the individuals who staff 911 emergency lines throughout the country. Travis Hitchcock is the 911 Communications Director in Mills County. Hitchcock tells KMA News that dispatchers' duties regularly go beyond answering phones, from providing guidance to callers until help arrives to managing radio traffic between different agencies.
"It can be anything that you can really imagine -- when someone calls 911 it could be for a chocking little kid, someone who needs CPR or a wildland fire which through the area these days seems to be quite common," said Hitchcock. "Then there's law enforcement responses and just handling all of the radio traffic via our first responders when they are on scene."
Hitchcock adds someone is always on duty to answer the phone when someone needs assistance.
"You know these folks truly are the 'first responders' and they work around the clock 24/7," Hitchcock emphasized. "They are here on the holidays, they are here when you're sleeping -- if you need help and dial 911, they're going to be there to pick up the phone."
To help locally recognize dispatchers, Hitchcock has also placed thin yellow lines, the recognized symbol for honoring dispatchers, around the county courthouse windows. He adds it also takes a special kind of individual to handle the often stressful calls.
"The people that choose to do this are incredible folks," he said. "They deal with these challenging phone calls every single day and listening to someone's most awful moment on one side of the phone and then they can manage and also have the ability to prioritize all of the information they're taking in. Then they get resources and first responders headed out the other way."
Hitchcock says he also greatly appreciates what appears to be strong community support throughout the county and region, citing the participation from local businesses and other communities in placing thin yellow lines on their buildings.
"It kind of caught fire a little bit here in the communities within Mills County where we've got this thin yellow line all throughout and we've been sharing all that stuff on our social media pages," said Hitchcock. "I think it really is telling of the community and folks we have here in Mills County and in southwest Iowa -- it's a really great group of folks and they're very supportive of what we do."
Additionally, the Mills County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a resolution locally declaring April 9-15 as "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week."