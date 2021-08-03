(Nebraska City) -- KMAland's recent heat wave took its toll on infrastructure at a local airport.
Meeting in special session Monday afternoon, the Nebraska City Airport Authority Board approved emergency repairs to the airport's runway. City Administrator Lou Leone tells KMA News a section of the runway recently buckled due to extreme heat. Leone says emergency action was necessary because money for the repairs wasn't budgeted.
"At this point in anybody's budget cycles," said Leone, "you're pretty much locked in the rest of the year. This, of course, was not anticipated. So, they had to have that emergency session so that they could agree on a price--which I believe is, on the high side, $39,000--to go get a 6-by-8 foot section pulled up, new concrete laid down, and then new turn laid over it."
Leone says the repairs are expected to take place within the next four days to a week in order to keep the airport operational and safe.