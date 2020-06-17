(Emerson) -- Fire swept through a residence in Emerson Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters battled the fire at a house at 410 Wilson Street. Emerson Fire Chief Liz Ungry tells KMA News her department was called to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. Ungry says the fire is believed to started on the back side of the structure. She says the residence was engulfed in flames upon firefighters' arrival. While the structure is still standing, she says the house is a total loss. Three people living in the house were not home at the time of the fire. One of the two pets in the house escaped safely.
Emerson firefighters were at the scene until about 6 p.m. Emerson Rescue, Red Oak Fire and Rescue, the Hastings Fire Department and the Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted Emerson's department at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A private insurance investigator is expected to inspect the damage Friday morning.