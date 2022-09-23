(Avoca) -- An Emerson man was killed in a Shelby County collision Thursday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland was killed when his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2005 International tractor driven by 49-year-old Robert Arkfeld Jr of Manilla at 325 U.S. Highway 59 near Avoca. Authorities say McFarland was northbound on Highway 59 around 8:20 p.m. when Arkfeld, Jr attempted to pull out of a farm drive and turn south onto Highway 59. The Patrol says McFarland was unable to stop and collided with the front of the tractor, and sustained injuries that were not survivable. McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. Arkfeld, Jr was uninjured.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Patrol and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.