(Malvern) – An Emerson teen was killed in a single vehicle wreck in rural Mills County Friday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern around 4 p.m. The patrol says the driver lost control in the intersection, left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting the driver.
The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office by Loess Hills Funeral Home. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.