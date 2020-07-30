(Emerson) -- An Emerson woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year-old Leonard Ray Anderson of Omaha was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram northbound on Boxelder Avenue near 200th Street, approximately four miles east of Emerson. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities say Anderson failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2012 Nissan Kicks driven by 70-year-old Sandra Kay Viner.
Viner was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Anderson was not injured.