(Clarinda) -- Further action regarding an employee complaint process is on the Clarinda School Board's agenda Wednesday afternoon.
Meeting at 4 p.m. at the McKinley Central Office Building, the board will hold the second and final reading of a general complaint form, as recommended by the Iowa Association of School Boards. The form covers policies regarding public participation in board meetings, communication channels, employee complaints and public complaints about employees.
Also on the agenda: recommendations regarding hirings and position transfers for the 2021-22 school year, consideration of an agreement for an independent contractor for district financial work, and changes to the district's master agreement regarding the middle school and high school vocal music position and the middle school band position. The board is also expected to receive an update regarding the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center.