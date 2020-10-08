(Undated) -- Candidates for the Page County Board of Supervisors were asked to take the pulse of employee morale during a KMA forum airing this week.
Four candidates running for two spots on the board participated in the forum recorded over ZOOM Sunday evening, then aired Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. In the forum's final question, the candidates were asked to describe the current morale of the county's employees, and how they would improve the culture of the county's workforce. Former County Auditor Judy Clark is challenging Republican incumbent Chuck Morris in the county's 3rd supervisors district. Clark says that in talking with some county employees, the morale in some areas is low.
"There have been instances where a budget was passed in March, then in July, the supervisors came back, and wanted them to cut immediately," said Clark, "or want to cut a deputy out the month after the budget's passed. There are so many things. You need to show appreciation. You need to listen. You need to learn what the offices do, and what the departments do, and don't try to micromanage."
Morris challenged Clark's statement regarding staff reductions, saying he's "not sure who's asked who to cut staff" since he's been on the board. However, Morris agreed employee morale could be improved.
"The fact of the matter is, the board of supervisors have no authority over the elected officials," said Morris. "We have the budget authority, but we can't--or should be--tell them how to operate their offices. I think we've got a byproduct of COVID. The whole world is on edge, and I think at times, our courthouse has been on edge. But despite that, the delivery of services to the taxpayers of Page County, I don't believe, has suffered. But, internally, I think we could be a happier place."
Republican nominee Jacob Holmes faces nonaffiliated candidate Tim Johnson in the 1st district supervisors' contest. While saying he's unsure about the county's whole culture, he says morale is better in some areas than others.
"I talked to secondary roads, for example," said Holmes, "and they told me they've rarely ever seen a supervisor come down there--and I think that's a poor thing. I don't think a supervisor is supposed to micromanage in any way, shape or form. But, I do believe information, leading from people on the ground what's going on, once a week or something, you ought to be down there for a few minutes."
Holmes add employee accountability and expectations should be made known. Likewise, Johnson says he doesn't know the interworking of all county departments.
"I do hear, I don't want to say backstabbing comments, but nitpicking comments--one against the other," said Johnson. "Employees are a hard issue to deal with. I don't know how to make that work perfectly. But, conversations, listening, communicating. See what the problems are, then you can solve 'em."
A video of the entire forum is available here: