(Shenandoah-Glenwood) -- Efforts continue on several fronts to preserve emergency medical services in KMAland.
Last month, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved a letter of support urging the Page and Fremont County Boards of Supervisors to declare the community's EMS operations an essential service. Last year, the Iowa Legislature approve a measure allowing counties to levy for emergency services, provided a referendum is approved by a 60% supermajority. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is among those pushing for a vote on the designation in both counties in the November general elections. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, McQueen says the levy would provide much-needed funding for EMS operations.
"This isn't just a tax hike to make money," said McQueen, "this is to provide an essential service to Page County for ambulance services. We've got to do something. We don't want anyone not to have the opportunity when they call."
State statutes limit the levy to 75 cents per thousand dollars valuation. Speaking before the council in June, Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells says the tax would generate up to $600,000 per year for emergency services. Sells says the additional revenue is needed to offset the rising costs of Shenandoah's Ambulance Service. He says the increased need for full-time staff members, coupled with decreasing volunteer help, are putting the city's EMS in tough financial constraints. McQueen--a member of Shenandoah's Ambulance Board--echoes Sells' remarks.
"Like I said before, I'm not big on raising taxes," he said, "but what we're looking for there--the city and the hospital--is the opportunity to partner with some of these smaller communities to just help us with some of the expenses. We want a full staff, we want to be able to roll an ambulance out anytime somebody calls, but this isn't cheap. Our deficit every year is getting bigger and bigger, so who's going to pick up that negative amount?"
A similar push to boost EMS funding continues in Mills County, where the county's board of supervisors approved an essential services declaration in April. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch is among those spearheading a drive to place a EMS referendum on the November ballot. On another edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program last week, Crouch says it was important for the supervisors to show support for maintaining emergency services in the county.
"You take Pacific Junction--it was flooded out," said Crouch. "It has not actually come back. So, that puts a strain on the services out of Glenwood. It gets to be quite time consuming for all the services, then, because everybody is put on notice that one of the units is out doing a call."
Like other KMAland counties, Crouch says Mills County faces the challenge of retaining volunteer EMTs, due to job demands and training requirements, among other factors.