(Shenandoah) – The push for emergency services to be declared essential continues in several KMAland counties.
While a referendum may not have made it onto the ballot for Page and Fremont Counties in November, Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News discussions are continuing with their elected officials, and overall, trends are moving in a positive direction. Sells cites the eight counties in Iowa that did have a referendum vote to declare EMS an essential service.
"We saw five of eight of those referendums pass, which was really good to see, and the three that didn't pass, they missed by a narrow margin," said Sells. "So, seeing that and understanding what a challenge it is across the state, it continues to bring to light that your EMS teams are going to need more support than they have – whether that's replacing equipment, working on staffing, or getting more people into the field."
Under a bill passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2021, counties can implement a tax levy of up to 75 cents per thousand dollars valuation to help fund their respective EMS services. However, it does require a 60% majority as a ballot referendum.
Sells says he expects more developments in southwest Iowa here over the next four-to-six months regarding a possible referendum. However, he says there are a few hurdles to cross, including a resolution passed by the county board of supervisors.
"The board of supervisors would pass that resolution and then a certain time period then has to pass in order to have the appropriate public hearings and all those kinds of things," Sells explained. "In the meantime, I would expect our team and local EMS Associations in both Page and Fremont Counties to do a number of town halls just to educate the public in each of our communities."
Sells says the vote could occur on a regular November or special election. But until then, Sells says discussion and education efforts with the public and elected officials will continue. While they have yet to surface in a more public setting in Page County, he feels they are moving in the right direction.
"I feel like we're getting closer, and I feel like the conversations have been productive," he said. "I feel very supported by the public and of course by our elected officials when it comes to their understanding of how essential EMS really is within kind of this region."
Sells emphasized that dropping volunteer numbers in EMS and the large expenses of providing an adequate number of full-time employees have created a system that is not currently sustainable.
"Most people believe that when they dial 911 that somebody is going to come, but under the current setup and scenario that we're operating in and have been operating in, that is absolutely not a guarantee at all," said Sells. "They're 100% at the mercy of the local staffing of the various agencies to be able to provide that response."
Given the region's rural makeup, Sells says roughly 35-40% of Shenandoah's Ambulance Service runs are outside of Shenandoah, and any transfers needed to the Omaha area.