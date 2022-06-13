(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council becomes the latest to deal with emergency medical services funding issues Tuesday evening.
Discussion on declaring EMS as a statewide essential service is on the agenda of the council's 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News representatives of Shenandoah Medical Center and the city's ambulance board approached the city for support for the designation, in order to offset the rising costs of services in the EMS coverage area.
"The state legislature changed the state code last year," said Lyman, "and allowed counties to declare emergency medical services an essential service. With the rising costs of medical services, and staffing and everything, the Shenandoah Ambulance Service would really like to see the counties instituted as an essential service, so that not only ourselves, but all the other ambulances services in the area could get a little bit of levy money towards that, to help ensure we're providing coverage for the entire area."
In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program back in April, SMC CEO Matt Sells says emergency personnel working with his hospital are beginning to feel the strain of increased daily calls.
"The message I'm getting from those folks is, 'Matt, this isn't sustainable,'" said Sells. "So, we have to have a plan in order to make it so we are eventually able to staff these positions and guarantee that we can keep response times down, (and) that someone's going to be available when you call 911."
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council is expected to discuss a pilot demolition/renovation program for housing. Lyman says the program would provide limited funding for residents looking to rehabilitate dilapidated properties.
"The idea being that, you know, if somebody acquires a home, and they want to rehab it or demolish it," he said, "the city would give a little bit of seed money as it were to help them get that done. But, it would be done in a way that it would be a reimbursement. They would pay an electrician to come and do some rewiring, and provide us the receipts. Then, we would give them a check limited up to a certain amount of money back towards that work."
Lyman says the proposal is based on a similar program in another community.
"The city of Newton instituted this a handful of years ago," he said. "So, the SCIA housing committee looked at this, and they brought a proposal to the city. Then, we kind of sat down and looked at how we could administratively do this. So, we gave the information to the council to take a look at, to see if it's something want to do."
Other agenda items include a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city's vacant building renovation and inspection ordinance to correct inconsistent fees, a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property at 714 West Sheridan Avenue to Kathy Silvestre for $5,000, and street closures associated with the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration July 2.