(KMAland) -- It appears those long 90-degree days of late summer are taking a break in Iowa.
According to Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa residents will get to enjoy some comfortable weather conditions as we kick off the month of September this week.
“If we look at our short term outlooks going out into the first part of September, we’re actually showing a pretty good signal for cooler than average temperatures, but also an elevated probability for wetter than average conditions, so more rainfall for this time of year. That would be great for replenishing the subsoil moisture, and then getting those timely rains for our soybeans that need it.”
Any moisture would help Iowa farmers considering 96 percent of the state is in drought. Glisan notes that soybeans will benefit from any upcoming rains, but it’s probably too late to have an impact on the corn crop.
“We do want to look towards next growing season,” Glisan said. “We’ve diminished a lot of our subsoil moisture. So, getting that subsoil profile replenished is something we would need to do moving into fall and into winter by getting a good snowpack on the ground.”
The forecast outlook from the National Weather Service in Des Moines shows mostly dry but cooler conditions this week for Iowa, however, some lucky spots may see around a half inch or more of rain. Glisan says farmers can stay up to date on weather conditions and drought in a variety of ways.
“You can go to the Climatology Bureau’s webpage,” Glisan said. “You can basically Google ‘Iowa Climatology Bureau and it will bring you right there. It has all kinds of information for our farmers and stakeholders. Additionally, my email is justin.glisan@iowaagriculture.gov. My office phone number is 515-281-8981.”