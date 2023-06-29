(Shenandoah) -- Organizers of Shenandoah's Independence Day weekend celebration are putting out a last-minute call for entries for some very important events.
Final preparations continue for a Star Spangled Shenandoah. Natalie Kirsch is president of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, the organization spearheading the two-day extravaganza. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Kirsch says there's still time to enter Saturday's Star Spangled Shenandoah parade, beginning at 9 a.m.
"We have received several entries," said Kirsch. "We are still looking for more--the more the better. So, please email revitalizeshenandoah@gmail.com to enter. But, we will receive people the same day. If they just show up, we'll add them into the parade--it'll be fine."
Kirsch says the parade lineup begins at 8 a.m. near the Casey's store near the corner of Clarinda and Thomas Avenues. From there, the parade stretches west down West Thomas Avenue to Maple Street. The parade will then turn south on Maple Street, and continue to Priest Park on 7th Avenue. In case of inclement weather, a rain-delay time of 10:30 a.m. is set.
Other events are slated at Priest Park Saturday, including a baby contest beginning at 10 a.m. Forum Secretary Stacy Truex says it's a new event this year.
"This year, we actually have Jessica Jordan," said Truex. "She stepped up, and she's facilitating the baby contest for us. She has several age groups lined up. She has prizes and she has judges lined up. It's just going to be a great, great morning for that."
One event returning to the 2023 celebration is a pie-baking contest. Entries must be submitted at the Priest Park gazebo area at 11 a.m.
"What we're asking is that anybody who would like to enter, you'll bring two pies--one for tasting and judging, and the other one will be for an auction," she said. "The proceeds from this year's auction will go to a southwest Iowa nonprofit organization."
Pie contest winners are announced at 11 a.m., when the auction is also scheduled. There's also a corn-on-the-cob eating contest at noon at the gazebo.
Star Spangled Shen events continue at Sportsman's Park Monday at 5 p.m., featuring vendors and musical entertainment before the traditional fireworks show later in the evening. More information is also available on the forum's Facebook page.
You can hear the full interview with Natalie Kirsch and Stacy Truex here: