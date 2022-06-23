(Dunlap) -- KMAland is now home to a world champion.
Will Epperly of Dunlap has been crowned the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. The 58th annual competition which took place earlier this month was held in Shipshewana, Indiana. Epperly took the title after running against 30 other contestants that qualified from regional trials around the country. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Epperly says taking home first place was a long-time dream come true.
"It was honestly indescribable," said Epperly. "The moment that you dream of, ever since I was nine years old, is to hear my chant come across as the world champion. And it's just an absolute honor -- it's something that you can't put into words of a moment so special."
Epperly says that the moment was made especially powerful by being able to share it with family members and friends who were in attendance.
This year was Epperly's 12th competing at a World Livestock Auction Championship-affiliated event. He nabbed his spot by taking runner-up at the Livestock Marketing Association's 2022 Midwestern Qualifier. The judging portion from qualifiers to the finals includes assessment of contestants' auctioneering approach, industry knowledge, hirable characteristics, and even interviews broadcasted live. After the field was narrowed down to the top ten, Epperly says he could feel just how close the competition was getting.
"After the 31 contestants get through, the top ten are going to come back -- then it's a whole new ballgame in the auction," said Epperly. "The top ten are going to come back, and the only score that's going to come to the semis with you is your interview score. The slates are wiped clean, and if the semifinals had ended the way they would I would've lost by three-quarters to a point."
Epperly is a self-taught livestock auctioneer, and has worked sales from Iowa to Virginia. Throughout his time and travels, he worked with many different noteworthy industry professionals, such as fellow champion Matt Lowery, to really perfect his craft. Epperly says his passion for auctioneering was instilled in him at a young age from his family's involvement in the business, who also encouraged his pursuit of history.
"When I was seven years old, my grandfather and I were watching the Superior Livestock Auction and the 1974 World Champion Ralph Wade," said Epperly. "And I remember that day turning around to my grandfather and saying 'I want to be a world champion like Ralph Wade.' Two days later, I get called to the block. Then at nine, it was the words that became a dream from my grandfather when he told me someday, I'll be a world champion."
As the newly-named champion, Epperly will tour the states sharing his skills with other markets and also acting as an ambassador for the livestock marketing industry and LMA. The 2023 WLAC will take place June 7-10 of 2023 in Arcadia, Florida. You can watch a highlight showing of this year's championship June 30 on RFD-TV. You can also hear the full interview with Will Epperly below.