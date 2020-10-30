(Clarinda) -- KMAland public health officials are taking note of the rapid increase in coronavirus cases across Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Health Thursday reported a record 2,469 new positive COVID tests, increasing the state's total to 121,913 cases. Eleven more Iowans have died of coronavirus complications, bringing the death toll to 1,691. The 605 patients hospitalized with COVID is another daily record. More than 91,400 patients are considered recovered. Twenty-five Iowa counties now have a two-week average positive rate over 15%. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman is among those monitoring the spike in Iowa's COVID-19 cases. Erdman tells KMA News the recent increase in coronavirus numbers is alarming.
"You listen to the news," said Erdman, "and you see where the state, as a whole, where our numbers are. It's kind of disheartening to know that we are having such a rise in cases. I contribute a lot of that to just a lack of adherence to the guidance from the CDC."
Page County, alone, on Thursday posted 18 new COVID cases, bringing the county's total since March to 483--394 of which have recovered. Seven months after the first cases were reported, Erdman says many people have given up on mitigation efforts.
"We've been pushing out the masks, you know, wearing the masks, and staying that six-foot distance, and avoiding large group gatherings," she said. "And, we're just seeing it more and more each day that people are not abiding by those recommendations. That's why it's still here. That's why we are seeing a spike in Iowa."
COVID cases in the county's school districts remain a concern. Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School District posted an updated mask guidance message on its website. Beginning Monday, the district's administrative team is implementing additional precautionary measures by having students wear masks throughout the school day with the exception of lunch, recess, early grade rest time, and some PE activities. The message cites increases in the number of COVID cases at the high school as the reason for the additonal measures. Many of the school's students are quartantining and remote learning as a result. Erdman says each school district is stressing the use of face coverings.
"IDPH has pushed out some guidance that they're really recommending," said Erdman, "if both people wear masks, and they wear them all the time, and wear them properly--that's going to be the key piece here, is wearing them properly, that we won't have to quarantine those kids. We really thought that that would take care of the number of people that we would have to quarantine. However, that's necessarily the case, because some people are just not wearing their masks correctly."
In addition, Erdman continues to work with state corrections officials to contain a recent outbreak at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Two additional COVID cases were reported at the prison this week, bringing the total to 61. Erdman, however, believes the facility's outbreak is under control.
"They are isolating, quarantining out there," said Erdman. "They're doing a good job of keeping it within the walls of the prison. We do have some staff that have tested positive as well, and all of those staff are taking those precautions outside of work that they're supposed to be taking--following the CDC guidelines, and such. So, I really commend the prison--they're doing a wonderful job at keeping it contained."
As winter nears, Erdman's agency continues to look for possible "twin-demic" cases--individuals contracting coronavirus and influenza at the same time. Erdman says Page County has had at least two co-infections so far.