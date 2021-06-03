(Clarinda) -- Despite reports of additional COVID-19 cases this week, Page County officials believe the virus is in decline.
Page County Public Health Wednesday reported four new cases, three of which fell into the 18-to-40 age group. The other case was reported in a child age birth to 17. The newest cases brought the county's total since March of 2020 to 2,135--2,104 of which have recovered. In addition, the county's 14-day positivity rate is only 1%. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says COVID cases are "flattening out" in the county.
"We have not seen very many cases lately," said Erdman. "So, that's a good sign. I think that's something that's great. Hopefully, we'll continue down that path. At the end of the school year, we saw a little bit of the spike in that school age group. But, hopefully, with it being summer now, they're not in class. Hopefully, that won't be an issue. But, we are seeing a bit of a decline."
However, with the relaxation of mask requirements across the region, and with a lag in the number of COVID vaccinations, Erdman expresses concerns about another potential spike in cases this summer. She reminds individuals who have not been immunized to continue wearing masks.
"So, those who have been vaccinated, you are protected," she said. "You don't have to wear your mask. Those who have not been vaccinated, it is very important that you wear that mask. It will give you a protection from the virus. It's still out. It is still deadly. We are seeing mutations. We don't want to see anybody who hasn't been vaccinated get the virus."
The county's COVID-19 death toll remains at 22. Erdman made her comments as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.