(Clarinda) -- It's been one year this month that life in KMAland--and around the nation and the world--changed dramatically.
Businesses, schools and other institutions were closed, and hospitals were besieged by patients as the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. Page County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 25th, 2020. County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman is among the local officials stationed on the front lines of the battle against the greatest public health challenge in more than a century. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Erdman described the past year under COVID as "stressful and chaotic."
"On a public health level, we practice this stuff all the time," said Erdman. "We have plans in place. We all work together. We have measures we have to follow. So, we were somewhat prepared for something like this to happen. We just didn't anticipate it would be this large."
Addressing COVID-19-related issues also meant long hours for Erdman and other health officials around the region.
"I know every public health employee has been working around the clock," she said, "often times, seven days a week, 10-plus hours every day. But, we're happy to do it. We know that that's what's best for our communities."
The battle against COVID is ongoing. As the number of coronavirus cases in Page County, alone, near the 2,000 mark, numerous agencies are working to distribute vaccinations to the public. Despite the progress of immunizations, Erdman and other officials are expressing concerns that people will stop year-long mitigation efforts, thinking that the pandemic is over.
"We just want to strongly encourage people--even after you get vaccinated--to continue those mitigation measures," said Erdman. "Wear your face coverings, practice that social distancing, clean your hands frequently with soap and water, stay home if you don't feel well, and get tested if you do have symptoms."
Whenever the pandemic dissipates, Erdman hopes a sense of normalcy will return, and that some of the tensions surrounding COVID will ease.
"I hope that when COVID's done, we can find a new normal," she said. "We can go back to what it was, and hopefully people can move past this. It's caused some differences--people who don't want to wear masks, people who do wear masks, so on and so forth. I just hope that when it's said and done, we were all in this together. And, that's how we're going to get through this, is by doing it together."
Shenandoah's School District was among those dealing with COVID-related closures a year ago this month. We'll have more on the one-year anniversary of COVID as it relates to schools in a future news story.