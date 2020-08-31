(Clarinda) -- With the exception of one reported case, the school year is off to a safe start in Page County.
That's according to Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman, who remains in constant communications with the county's school districts on keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Erdman says the districts are doing all they can to prevent coronavirus' spread in the area's schools.
"Shenandoah schools did release a few days ago--I think it was last week--that there was one staff member who tested positive, and one who was in quarantine," said Erdman. "But, fortunately, that all happened before school started, so none of the students were exposed. We do have a few students in the county who are in quarantine, but that's just due to exposure to a positive case."
Meanwhile, the number of cases in Page County rose over the weekend to a total of 113. The most recent case reported Sunday was in an older adult age 61-to-80. Erdman, however, says COVID-19 remains a threat to all age groups.
"We're seeing a lot of the cases actually rise in the college-age group," she said, "so, I'm kind of surprised that hasn't happened here in Page County. But, we do have an older population here, so, I think that's probably the driving factor here in our county."
Though 105 of the county's 113 cases are reported as recovered from the virus, "recovered" is a general term.
"What me mean by recovered is that they are released from public health isolation," said Erdman. "That does not mean that they are fully recovered. They may still have some long-lasting symptoms, like the cough and difficulty in breathing, that seem to last a lot longer than many other symptoms. Now, they are no longer contagious after they are released from public health isolation, but we do see some of those symptoms carry on for months down the road."
Because it's a novel coronavirus, Erdman says COVID-19 carries different risks from the regular flu bug.
"There are still so many things that we don't know about this form of coronavirus," she said. "It is new. Coronavirus strands have been around for years, but this particular one is new. So, we're still learning something new every day. It seems like with influenza, people heal a lot faster than with coronavirus."
You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.